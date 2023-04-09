Judge Mariana Tavares Shu converted the act of Cléber Conceição Sirilo, 39 years old, suspected of setting fire to a bus and causing the death of Heloise Victoria da Silva Ribeiro, 4 years old, into preventive detention. The crime took place last Wednesday, 5, when the bus passed through the center of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense.

In a custody hearing yesterday, the 7th, the judge emphasized that Sirilo acted with the intention of killing the passengers by setting the vehicle on fire. “The seriousness of the conduct is extremely accentuated”, she said, “being certain that the cruelty of the action indicates the most absolute inadequacy of the custodial person to social life and the undeniable dangerousness of the custodian”.

Sirilo is hospitalized in custody at the Hospital Municipal Pedro II, in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio, with 50% of his body burned. Heloise’s mother is also seriously injured, with most of her body burned.

Heloise’s body was buried yesterday afternoon at Nossa Senhora das Graças Cemetery, in Duque de Caxias. The girl died with 90% of her body burned.