The Judicial Institute of the Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with the global company Google, organized a conference in Dubai entitled “Applications of Artificial Intelligence in the Judicial System: Between Reality and Hope.” The conference was attended by representatives of federal and local government institutions, the private sector, a number of law firms, legal experts, and interested parties.

The conference included important topics, including artificial intelligence technologies in the justice sector at the Ministry of Justice, and the current use of artificial intelligence and technology in the legal market.

The Director General of the Institute, Counselor Dr. Mohammed Al Kamali, said during the opening of the conference: “We have started using artificial intelligence in several fields, most notably judicial training, as we rely on the data available from previous training courses to provide new interactive training programs that enable trainees to measure the extent of their comprehension of the scientific material.”