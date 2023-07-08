Justice, there is a risk that this legislature will turn into a war between the government and the judiciary

Thirty years after “Clean Hands”, between politics and the judiciary, the question of their relationship, the observation of the lack of mutual independence and respect. So in Italy it is back in the news, with a right-centre executive, moreover with a premier with the wind in her sails, the judiciary-government clash. A part of the robes, ideologically with the opposition of the variegated left in identity crisis of values ​​of votes, re-enters the game aiming to hit the government majority.



La7, director Perrino’s speech on Omnibus: “Judicial hat-trick against Meloni”

Without going into the merits of the individual events, very different from each other, and making the necessary differences, the Santanchè case (the notice of guarantee is not a conviction, nor a committal to trial), the forced indictment for Dalmastro, the same dispute of the son of the president of the Senate La Russa denounced for sexual violence by a 22-year-old, they seem to be a replay, at least in terms of objectives, of what happened thirty years ago: hitting a minister with media-judicial-political aggression to weaken the government until it toppled.

Once again, on the part of certain press and certain leftists, attempts are made to exploit reality: a “warning” sent to protect the suspect is “sold” as an implicit sentence or, conversely (this too must be said), as an attempt at persecution. Being under investigation does not mean being guilty and even at the time of “Clean Hands” the vast majority of those who received notices of guarantee were later acquitted. Investigations opened with clamor then evaporated, even today, like the latest Milanese affair on relations between the League and Russia.

READ ALSO: Government-togas clash, the “hat-trick” indicted: “Ideological Judiciary”

Subscribe to the newsletter

