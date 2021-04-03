Justice The United States will remove sanctions imposed by Trump administration from International Criminal Court officials

According to the court, a new period of cooperation is about to begin.

United States announced on Friday its intention to lift the sanctions imposed on the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and another high authority by the previous President; Donald Trumpin administration last year set.

The reason for the sanctions was the ICC’s investigation into possible crimes committed by U.S. military personnel in the war in Afghanistan in 2019.

The United States was also annoyed by the ICC’s assessment of whether the court has jurisdiction in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. In February, the ICC ruled that jurisdiction is. This will allow the prosecutor of the court to open an investigation into suspected war crimes in these areas, if necessary.

The International Criminal Court, which began operations in The Hague in 2002, has jurisdiction over, for example, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The United States is not a member of the ICC and does not accept its jurisdiction. Israel, an ally of the United States, is also not a member of the ICC.

Current U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the country continues to oppose ICC action on Afghanistan and Israel but believes the issues will be resolved through cooperation rather than sanctions.

In practice economic sanctions have been imposed on the ICC’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensoudaan and one other official. In addition, court staff have been subject to a visa ban. Bensouda is due to leave his post as planned in June.

The ICC responded to the U.S. announcement on Friday, noting that a new era of cooperation was beginning. The ICC had called on the president Joe Bidenia to lift sanctions imposed during its predecessor.

“I welcome this decision, which will strengthen the work of the court. More generally, this promotes a rules-based international order, ”said the Chairman of the ICC’s governing body Silvia Fernández de Gurmendi said in a statement.

Bensoud is followed by a British human rights lawyer in the role of chief prosecutor Karim Khan, which, with these prospects, will be able to begin its era without the burden of sanctions.