Justice The truck collided with people on the side of the road in Luumäki in 2019, a woman and a man died – the court dismissed the charges mainly

Another man injured in the accident was charged with aggravated death.

21.5. 16:46

South Karelia the district court dismissed most of the charges for the car accident in Luumäki in July 2019. The accident happened at night on an unlit highway.

The truck collided with people who had left a passenger car stopped at the side of the road. The woman and the man died and the other man was injured.

Injured the man was charged with aggravated death, but by law there was no evidence that he had prevented the other man from getting out of the roadway.

The court convicted the injured man of a traffic violation and endangering the traffic safety of a woman waiting in a car. However, they were not punished as their loved ones died in the accident.

The man who was driving the truck was convicted of a traffic offense, but he was not convicted either, because his speed was so low.