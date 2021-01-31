It is a first victory for the respect of the rights of foreigners. Friday, January 29, the administrative court of Paris ruled in favor of the emergency rights association, which had filed an appeal against the impossibility, for 35 foreigners, to obtain an appointment at the prefecture to have their situation examined. . “It is incumbent on the administrative authority, after having fixed an appointment (for the applicant), to receive him at the prefecture and, if his file is complete, to register his request within a reasonable time”, recalled the court. He ordered the state services to give an appointment within fifteen days to the 35 plaintiffs, to whom he awarded 300 to 500 euros for their legal costs.

“These are people who do not have access to a public service, even though their files would allow regularization. By making this appointment impossible, the administration keeps them in extreme precariousness and prolongs their exposure to the risks of detention and expulsion ”, analysis Éléonore Vigny, lawyer at Emergency Rights. She uses the example of a nurse enjoying the status of companion of Emmaus, which gives her the right to a residence permit. She, whose regularization is a formality, was kept illegal for months, unable to submit her case. She was thus prevented from working, in the midst of a pandemic …

The Paris prefecture is not a unique case. Since confinement, filing a request for regularization, or going there for a renewal of a residence permit, has become impossible. Until then, you had to queue all day. It was painful, but eventually everyone passed. From now on, you have to go to the site of the prefecture, “But there are no appointments available, so people go online for hours and hours, for months, without being able to find a time slot”, explains Éléonore Vigny.

Only one in 10 counters receives the public

This situation does not seem to be linked to an overload of the teams. In the three reception centers of the Paris prefecture dedicated to the first filing of files, only one in 10 counters receives the public, according to Emergency Rights. “We understand that there should be no gathering, but a single counter is insufficient to ensure the continuity of public service! “ the lawyer protests. While other appeals have been filed against other prefectures, the association hopes that the victory of the 35 undocumented migrants that it defended will serve to open the reflection. She wants the dematerialized appointment booking system to no longer be a tool for plunging individuals into illegality.