Will the French state be condemned for its inaction against global warming? The NGOs of the Affair of the Century have been dreaming about it for two years. This afternoon, at the administrative tribunal of Paris, the public rapporteur must deliver his conclusions. ” The moment is decisive. This is the last step before the judge renders his decision within a fortnight. The judge traditionally follows the conclusions of the rapporteur ”, explains Cécilia Rinaudo, the coordinator of Our Common Affair. “If the decision is positive, it will set a precedent. The court could impose on the state the obligation to actually act ”, she continues.

An exceptional mobilization

The Affair of the Century is this unprecedented recourse brought by 4 associations, Our Everyone Affair, Greenpeace, the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Oxfam. In December 2018, they sent a prior request to the government for “culpable failure” by its “Failing action” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In support, a petition is signed by 1 million people in 48 hours, 2 million in a month. A record for online mobilization. “The pressure was then very strong, there is a lot of expectation from citizens”, underlines the coordinator.

Not at all satisfied with the state’s responses, the NGOs lodge an appeal with the administrative court in Paris on March 14, 2019. The written procedure has since followed its course. The state pleads not guilty. His last response fell in June 2020: “The government argued that it could not be held solely responsible. It cleared customs for businesses, the French, as well as for communities ”, recalls Clément Capdebos, lawyer for Greenpeace. Forgetting in passing his role as “Regulator”, point out the NGOs.

Objectives not achieved

At the heart of the associations’ arguments, “The insufficiencies and shortcomings of the State in the objectives that it has set itself in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions”, continues the lawyer. They will be able to rely on reports from the High Council for the Climate, a body created by Emmanuel Macron, who regularly stresses that France is not meeting its objectives. “Between 2015 and 2019, carbon budgets were exceeded by 4%”, specifies Cécilia Rinaudo. But this is also true in the area of ​​the development of renewable energies, such as energy renovation or transport.

In September 2020, associations joined by others, such as the Abbé-Pierre Foundation or France Nature Environnement, added new evidence to the file: the testimonies of 100 French people who are already suffering the effects of global warming.“Drought, floods, disturbances are already having consequences on the life, health and income of citizens”, insists Cécilia Rinaudo.

After the other historic decision of the Council of State, NGOs are feeling the growth of wings. Indeed, on November 19, the highest administrative court, seized by the municipality of Grande-Synthe (North), gave the State three months to justify its actions in terms of reducing emissions. All over the world, appeals are multiplying: the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law has identified 1,500 cases. A demand for new climate rights to live in a healthy environment.