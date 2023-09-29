Justice, the Bonafede law scuttled: the CDX proposal plus the third prong passes

In Justice Commission at the Room a law was passed which caused a storm in the opposition: the prescription returnsand, restored the ex Cirielli law dear to Silvio Berlusconi. Yesterday the centre-right with the support of Azione and Italia Viva voted for the return of one of the ad personam laws, which having halved the statute of limitations saved the former prime minister disappeared, but not only, from convictions and trials. This is – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – the law which, until a handful of years ago, destroyed 130 thousand trials per year. The law that Europe has always strongly and repeatedly criticized because it has hindered and often prevented the fight against corruption. Instead, yesterday, center-right plus Action and Renzians voted for a return to the past.

At the Room was approved as basic text on prescription the bill that has Pietro as its first signatory Pittalisby Forza Italia, which send the Bonafede law to the scrap heap of 2019 which blocked the prescription. But it also intervenes – continues Il Fatto – on the law Cartabialaunched by the Draghi government, which provides for the inadmissibility of the appeal and Cassation processes if they are not concluded respectively within two years and within one year. The former Cirielli of 2005 halved the statute of limitations for corruption and economic crime crimes such as false accounting: the prescription before 2015 it was triggered after 15 years with the former Cirielli after 7 and a half years.

The prescription for corruption in judicial documents, however, before the ad personam law it was foreseen after 15 years, from 2005 the time was reduced to 10. Thanks to this law Berlusconi has enjoyed the statute of limitations 9 times. The former Minister of Economic Development, Claudio, was also saved from the statute of limitations Scajolaaccused of illicit financing for the affair of the famous apartment overlooking the Colosseum”without my knowledge“.

