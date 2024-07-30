Justice, “less prison, here’s the solution. Nordio’s plan? Get things done”

Protests, suicides, riots: repeated episodes of violence that follow one another without end. This is still, in 2024, the situation of Italian prisons, increasingly overcrowded and increasingly left to their own devices. Because many words have been spent, over the course of the legislatures, but few facts. In this vein, moreover, the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio intervened yesterday: “To renew the system of criminal execution in order to combine the certainty of punishment with the effectiveness of the social reintegration paths of prisoners and guarantee a positive impact on security and social cohesion, the strategic plan of the Ministry provides for a coordinated design of interventions”.

There is talk of tripled budgets, of millions of euros directed to increase the staff of the central figures in penitentiary treatment (psychologists, cultural mediators), and other millions spent to support the care and social reintegration of prisoners who meet the requirements for access to alternative measures to detention. But there is also talk of wanting to “build more prisons”, to deal with the problem of overcrowding, in a direction practically contrary to the deflationary one of the “Empty Prisons” decree. And while there are those who applaud the measures set out in this “extraordinary plan”, there are those who turn up their noses and fold their arms, waiting for words to be translated into action. This is the case of Donato Capece, general secretary of the Autonomous Union of Penitentiary Police (SAPPE), who Affaritaliani.it he asked to understand the state of mind of the operators directly involved.

Secretary, Minister Nordio spoke about a reform from the point of view of penitentiary architecture. What do you think?

That to realize such an idea requires many years, huge resources and more personnel, so we are always back to square one.

I think instead that a much more pragmatic discussion is needed: the prison as it is set up today is an institution in which everything that the external society does not want to see is collected, it makes a general mix for which a sort of “university of crime” is created. This prison must be completely reformed, with structural reforms: it must be conceived as a last resort, therefore for serious crimes or for those who make the modus delinquere a modus vivendi. Everything else must be left to the external “invisible prison”, where there are prison police who go to check that the subject respects the magistrate’s prescriptions.

Less prison and fewer jails, in short.

Exactly. We need to review the prison, and leave on the territory under the control of the penitentiary police all those who do not need to be in prison. Just think that today there are 9,700 people who are serving a definitive sentence of less than a year, and 21,720 who are serving a definitive sentence of less than three years.

Minister Nordio’s plan also includes millions of euros to strengthen measures outside prison.

Res, non verba. Facts, not words: Minister Nordio has made these commitments, but we want to see the facts. As long as we make statements and numbers, we risk that the problem persists, which today has exceeded 61 thousand units (compared to approximately 50 thousand beds), and that the answer is the ever-increasing number of suicides. The prison today has become a living hell, due to overcrowding but also because it is not suitable for containing subjects with different needs.

And what about the figures of cultural mediators, educators? Millions of euros have been allocated for those too…

Beyond the adjustment of accountants, educators, cultural mediators… there is us, the prison police! The detention section is often lived alone and for the majority of the time by the agent, who earns a salary that is not adequate for the work he does!

The key is to strengthen the staff of the penitentiary police, which must act as a containment and barrier to the inmates. Today we have 4800 fewer police officers, who are essential for security. But not only that, we also ask for more technology such as bodycams, teasers…

Forza Italia – Radicals have formed a sort of alliance by carrying forward the project “Summer in Prison”. Do you know what it is?

Yes, I was present at the press conference. The initiative includes five action guidelines: a mobilization in prisons, with visits by politicians to verify the conditions of detainees, then periodic meetings with the prison police unions. Then Forza Italia will urge Minister Paolo Zangrillo to renew the collective contract of prison police officers and finally in the Prison Law Decree it will stimulate the use of alternative penalties and measures, for a concept of punishment that is not “prison-centric” but “human-centric”.

This on paper. We are very happy with this political collaboration, but I personally told Tajani: it must not be an annual catwalk, but a continuous presence in prisons, with meetings with treatment personnel and also inmates. And after these meetings there must be measures, reports, otherwise everything is reduced to a summer stroll that serves no purpose, as has happened in other years.

What do you hope for in the short term?

I hope that politics, all those in the majority, turn the spotlight on prison. Above all, measures are needed to deflate it. It takes courage, but this Government has clear ideas. All that is needed is action. Furthermore, everyone must appreciate the work of the prison police, silent heroes who serve a sentence even if they have not committed any crime.