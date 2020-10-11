Justice The neighbor’s whipping roared into the stairwell at night, was it an Insult? Prosecutors themselves have woken up to wonder whose insults the legal system is interested in and who is not.

This text as you enter the downstairs neighbor screams throat straight.

Not a neighbor, but a friend. We are communicating. It’s late at night, and a friend is in pain with a neighbor’s man drunk. He wonders if he would call the police.

The sound is fresh in the stairwell.

Satan’s whore.

Satan the devil whore.

Fuck Satan the devil whore.

I write in the message that the cry could meet the characteristics of defamation in the Penal Code. In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled that fornication is not a minor offense.

The fornication investigated by the court took place in horse racing competitions. The male director was convicted of defamation when he summoned the wedged female director to be “Satan’s whore”.

The stairwell runs just as well from the crime scene as the racetrack. But if a woman who has been insulted makes a criminal report, would it lead to anything?

Defamation rose to the debate again last month. At that time, the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal condemned supplier Johanna Vehko defamation. The victim was also impressive in the Oulu City Council Junes Lokka.

The lawsuit, which lasted for the second year, has received widespread attention and attracted a lot of comments. Vehkoo is a well-known journalist and Lokka is a vocal anti-immigration activist and a non-aligned municipal politician.

Vehkoo was convicted of calling Lokka “Nazi” and “racist”. Vehkoo has marveled at the verdict. Among other things, he has said that the commentary focused on Loka’s political activities.

Many seemed to have formed a ready-made view of the case even before the trial began.

This case does not consider whether the decision of the Court of Appeal was in itself right or wrong. In any case, the judgment raises important questions. Like whether everyone’s honor is protected in Finland by the same token.

Old as the saying goes, justice is blind. That means everyone should be equal before the law. The worst offender or criminal does not lose the right to seek justice in the eyes of the law.

This was also reflected in Vehko’s judgment. The prosecutor and the court treated Loka like any other party, i.e. the victim. Lokka himself has named people as whores, disturbed lunatics and fucking idiots, for example. He has been convicted of incitement against a group of people and has been suspected of a number of other crimes against freedom of expression.

So justice is blind. But is it also deaf? Are all violations taken seriously? Does the honor of others receive more protection than the honor of others?

One year ago, the editors of Helsingin Sanomat Susanna Reinboth and Satu Vasantola went through 867 prosecutors and district court decisions on defamation. There was a lot of insult, especially against women, in the data covering the years 2016–2018.

In the case of harassment, in the majority of cases, the prosecutor decided to close the pre-trial investigation. The acts were considered so minor that it was not worthwhile to continue the preliminary investigation.

Sometimes even whore was prosecuted. The HS study showed that the consequences of defamation appear to be very random. For example, being called a Nazi or a racist can lead to a verdict or the termination of a preliminary investigation.

Based on the data, prosecutors appeared to have a higher threshold to take cases to the district where the subject of the insult is a woman.

The situation is familiar to many. Even violent insults or threats may not be prosecuted. Recently After Vehko’s verdict, experiences were shared on social media. For example, a supplier Emmi Nuorgamille had posted the following posts on Twitter:

“You deserve mass rape”

“I know where you live and I’m going to rape wolves”

“Does not change the scaling and the Mongoloids of the capture of the beak”

None of the messages has progressed to prosecution. In a message HS saw, the man barked at Nuorgam as a “monster” writing “feminist shit” and said that if the law was not followed, he would “slaughter” Nuorgam. According to Nuorgam, police rebuked the man and said the man was very sorry.

In the Constitution lists a number of fundamental rights. Equality before the law is the first of them.

It should therefore not matter whether the honor of a Tampere resident, an Oulu resident or an Espoo resident is violated. In practice, however, this also matters. Calling a racist in Oulu leads to prosecution. Based on the HS report and other experiences, in many cities you can say almost anything without being held accountable, even if the speeches have been reported as a crime.

How can the interpretation be so broad?

This is worth asking the country’s chief prosecutor, the public prosecutor From Raija Toiviainen.

Toiviainen begins by answering that each case must be considered on its own merits. We need to consider who we are talking about. For example, a politician has to tolerate more than an ordinary citizen.

Politicians also have protection. City councilor Lokkak is a politician, but according to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Vehko’s writing did not show that it was precisely Loka’s political activities.

It also matters for what purpose something has been said. Nazi can be called a Nazi – if it is an objective description. Calling a Nazi a Nazi can be criminal if the word was meant to offend.

According to Toiviainen, there are other issues that the prosecutor is considering. For example, whether there is between the two sides lasted longer than litigation, where the breach is answered in the new violations. As well as whether insults have been presented in an agitated state of mind or whether the offender has been provoked. This was also considered by the court in the case of Vehko.

Even with these boundary conditions, it seems clear that defamation offenses are often interpreted in very different ways.

“People across Finland should be treated equally in similar matters. It is a constant challenge for this to really happen, ”says Prosecutor General Toiviainen.

“Prosecutors are independent and autonomous, and it is primarily up to each region to assess for itself that the interpretation is consistent.”

The problem has arisen in the metropolitan area. A hate and freedom of speech crime group was established in the Southern Finland Prosecutor’s Office a couple of years ago. It shares information, organizes training and liaises with the police.

District Prosecutor Maija Päivinen is one of the group of prosecutors. He says prosecutors have also experienced that the interpretation of police, prosecutors and courts is too varied. This applies to crimes of freedom of expression other than defamation.

“We wanted to set up a team so that we could think about these things centrally in this area. In order to maintain some coherence. ”

Päivinen explains the varying interpretations for a couple of reasons. One is eternal resources, that is, money and time. Even at the daytime table, there are currently a total of one hundred and twenty different criminal suspects awaiting treatment, and each one should have time to get acquainted.

Attitudes also play a role in how defamations are interpreted.

“The actions of the authorities are based on law and case law, but when we start to study the circumstances of an individual case, it is strongly influenced by the personal judgments of each solver. This is the case in all human activities. ”

Päivinen says that Defamation may be too easily seen only as a dispute between people who should be able to deal with each other.

“It can also happen that the more we police and prosecutors read these, the more we start to put up with it ourselves. And the threshold for something to seem insignificant is growing all the time. But we should not sink into this cynical swamp. ”

Last year, prosecutors received 1,138 defamation cases, of which less than 10 percent were prosecuted. The figure has remained fairly the same for ten years.

Let’s go the verdict is also interesting for other reasons. It highlights the new challenges facing the justice system.

During the district court proceedings, Lokka set up an event from his Facebook politician account in which he urged his followers to come to trial to sign European election supporter cards. “Comedy” had been chosen as the genre for the event.

During the proceedings of the Court of Appeal, a video of our right-wing Battle event was published on Youtube. In the video, Lokka talks about his activism and says that the crime report made about Vehkoo “is in a way the only one that has been successful”. He urges his listeners to report crimes, saying “yes these people should be brought to justice if possible”.

Lokka also states that “Defamation or not, they don’t matter at all” and says the whole crime should be removed from the law.

To the Court of Appeal, Lokka said that he found Vehko’s expressions derogatory and such that they had caused him suffering and contempt and disrespect for him.

Only Lokka ultimately knows if he has been in court pursuing only his own political agenda.

And if it were, what should you think about it?

The question is not quite the easiest to get to.

Prosecutor Maija Päivinen does not comment on the Vehkoo judgment, but on the subject more generally. He says the legal system does not exist to be used for inappropriate purposes. If someone is on the move with questionable motives, it should be taken into account as much as possible.

At the same time, it must be remembered that the right must indeed strive to be blind. Everyone must be able to secure their rights.

“Then we will be in dangerous waters if the authority starts to belittle the experiences of some. No one should be branded a nuisance, no matter what their reputation. ”

And how does the prosecutor in the Vehkoo case himself assess Loka’s activities outside the courtroom?

District Prosecutor Kirsi Männikkö says he is aware of what Lokka has commented on outside the criminal process. He is pleased that the court did not give weight to these comments.

Pine provides an example.

“If someone even gets beaten and demands punishment, but in other contexts says it doesn’t hurt even if I got in my mouth, then it doesn’t matter for the assessment of the matter.”

According to Männikö, the examination of Loka’s role was therefore quite unambiguous in the end.

“Before the law, people are equal. Everyone has honor. ”

What about that whipping in the stairwell?

A friend of mine called the police when a neighbor’s behavior towards his wife began to seem threatening. The police came and the cry finally subsided.

At least for now.