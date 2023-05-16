Justice, Sisto: “Acceleration of reforms, we are determined”

“The government is working with determination to bring the texts on the justice reform to the Council of Ministers by early June. There will be a meeting tomorrow, another the day after tomorrow. Let’s try to speed it up. Starting with Minister Nordio, we are all very determined. The reform will be systematic but ‘modular’. A mechanism that allows us to move forward even if some parts were to stop, for whatever reason. We will intervene on abuse of office, trading in influence, wiretapping as regards the protection of third, precautionary measures, prescription, reform of the function of the public official, guarantee information”. So in Tagada’, on La7, the Deputy Minister of Justice Francesco Paolo Sisto.



“If a public prosecutor dutifully registers a public administrator in the register of suspects for abuse of office – he continued – the latter remains with a slope for years. All this leads to political and media backlashes, with the paradox that in 90% of cases the suspect will be acquitted. It must be noted that the law creates more harm than good and, for this reason, the logical solution would be to eliminate the crime. But, without prejudice to the need to “liberate” the PA by ties that are too tight, for the details it is necessary to discuss with the Parliament”.

As for the precautionary measures, Sisto explained: “According to the design that the Ministry of Justice intends to bring to the CDM, the application of the precautionary measures will be entrusted to the current Court of Freedom. Basically, it would be a collegiate rather than monocratic provision, even if some measures, such as arrest in the act and detention, will remain entrusted to single judges. A truly in-depth reflection is underway on all of this. The ‘deferred’ precautionary measure is also in the pipeline: for crimes of no relevance gravity, it will be possible, in the absence of the danger of escape or tampering with the evidence, to summon the subject in advance, so that he can clarify his position. This, in order to avoid the risk of unjust arrests which are then, perhaps, , due to explanations that occurred, revoked later”.

