“ VS It is a relief to see that despite the pressure on the proceedings, the case has In addition to this, you need to know more about it. not been buried. Theo has been the media target of numerous attacks by police unions, but the prosecution has had an independent and clear position ”, rejoiced Me Antoine Vey, Théodore Luhaka’s lawyer, after the announcement made yesterday by the Bobigny prosecutor’s office. The latter in fact asked that three police officers be tried by an Assize Court for “willful violence”. Of the four officials indicted, the agent mainly involved should appear for “willful violence with a weapon by a person holding public authority resulting in mutilation or permanent partial incapacity”, said the prosecution. A dismissal was requested for the fourth agent charged.

The facts date back to February 2017. Théo was then violently arrested in the city of 3000, in Aulnay-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis). As police attempt to stop him, surveillance cameras show the 22-year-old struggling, then collapsing. One of the policemen stuck a telescopic baton in her anal area. At the time, the affair caused a stir and brought to light, if necessary, police violence. François Hollande had even come to the young man’s bedside to assure him of his support. The fact remains that Theo now lives with a “Permanent disability directly linked to his arrest”, concluded a medical expert’s report in 2019. The investigating judge now has three months to order or not the holding of a trial.