Gabriel Fortin, arrested Thursday after the assassination of an employee of the Pôle Emploi agency in Valence then of a human resources director (HRD) of the Faun company a few kilometers away, was imprisoned. If the premeditation of the act is in no doubt for the public prosecutor of Valencia, the 48-hour custody, during which the suspect remained silent, did not allow questions to be raised on his motives. The investigation will determine whether this unemployed engineer is at the origin of the murder of another HRD and the assault of a human resources employee in the Haut-Rhin at the beginning of last week. Gabriel Fortin was struck off the Pôle emploi agency in Valence in 2013. Engineer at Faun, he worked alongside the company’s HRD. Two farewell letters addressed to relatives were discovered during the search of his home in Nancy, expressing “A desire on the part of the author to end his life”, according to a judicial source. Mr. T.