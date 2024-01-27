Magistrates criticize the new rules and complain about a lack of funds and personnel

Justice reforms in the sights of officials who complain about lack of funds and personnel. For example in Milan. In all the offices of the District of the Court of Appeal of Milan there are staff shortages, both among professional and honorary magistrates. The percentage of actual staff shortages relating to professional magistrates according to the data published by the CSM as of 1 December 2023 “is around 20%, with peaks of 29% for the Juvenile Court, 24% for the Court of Appeal and of 21% for the Court of Milan”. Giuseppe Ondei, president of the Court of Appeal of Milan, reminds us of this on the occasion of the inauguration of the judicial year. The situation is worse for the staff of honorary judges: at the Court of Milan, for example, out of a staff of 120 honorary justices of the peace there are only 78 and out of a staff of 180 justices of the peace there are only 50. “The most paradoxical aspect is that even the magistrates' staff which should cover the staff gaps are widely uncovered: the percentage is 88% for judges and 100% for prosecutors”.

From protest we are moving to despondency because despite glthe “enormous efforts” of the CSM “continue to remain high for the appointment of semi-executive and executive magistrates: preparing the notice six months before the expected termination of the office and filling the post one year after the vacancy constitutes a frankly intolerable period of time for a system which is in a delicate phase of organizational and requires the presence of trained and authoritative guides in the offices” underlines Ondei.

The “most compromised” situation is that concerning the administrative staff. As of 30 June 2022 there was “an uncovered percentage of 31.4%, compared to a national uncovered amount of 25.46%: this year we have reached an uncovered amount which as of 1 December 2023 stands at 38.1 %. This is a percentage destined to increase with the transfer of a large number of employees to other administrations because they are economically more attractive. The Lombardy Region will commendably make regional employees available to us temporarily but this unfortunately will not be enough. We are closer to the debacle all the more if we consider that the average age of the few remaining staff is 57. And it is difficult to console ourselves with the hope that the worst is over” concludes president Giuseppe Ondei.

Tests are also in the spotlight. “We would like to understand what we are talking about regarding psycho-aptitude tests, because they are announcements and proclamations and there is nothing concrete. Then I remind everyone, to reassure everyone, that the balance of the magistrates is one of the first parameters of the evaluation starting from what one enters the judiciary and does in the field. Then if we plan to introduce something else we will see how, when, the timing and the methods, otherwise we are talking about something very abstract and which calls us to a contrast with the politics that we would like to put aside. I think that every now and then someone wants to artfully revive it”. Thus Giuseppe Santalucia, president of the National Association of Magistrates, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 2024 judicial year in the Court of Appeal in Rome.

