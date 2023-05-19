the comedian Clara Seminara was pronounced on his official Instagram page after the Judiciary issued a ruling in his favor for the complaint filed against comedian Enrique Espejo, popularly known as ‘Yuca’. The actor of the program “JB en ATV” was sentenced to three years in prison suspended for the crime against sexual freedom. Let’s remember that Seminara publicly denounced Espejo for improper touching when they worked together on the Jorge Benavides program, “El wasap de JB”.

Clara Seminara celebrates the ruling in her favor on social networks

Through her official Instagram profile, Clara Seminara sent a brief but forceful message after the highest justice entity ruled against Enrique Espejo after four years of accusing him of sexual harassment. “Justice takes time but arrives”wrote.

Clara Seminara sent a message to her followers after the PJ hearing.

Jorge Benavides did not support him after the complaint, according to Clara

During the virtual hearing of the case, Seminara gave her statement indicating that when she complained to Jorge Benavides and his wife, they did not give her the necessary importance and removed her from the program two months after raising her voice in protest:

“I complained to my bosses Jorge Benavides and his wife Ruth Marengo, and not only did they ignore me, but they agreed with him, alluding that he had been playing and that nothing was happening (…) Two months passed and they kicked me out of the program”held.

Thus, the justice system provided three years of suspended prison against the comic actor; It was also pointed out that he had not complied with the measures filed by the Judiciary, a situation that complicates his case and his latest sentence.

Lucy Cabrera affirms that she will appeal the sentence of ‘Yuca’

Lucy Cabrera, Enrique Espejo’s lawyer, better known as ‘yuca’, assured that this ruling has been given in the first instance and that she will appeal this result, seeking that in a second instance, this determination can be reversed.

What are the rules that “Yuca” must comply with after the ruling in favor of Clara?

The comedian ‘Yuca’ will have to commit to a series of conduct measures contemplated in the sentence that ruled in favor of Clara Seminara. In addition, this includes a monetary civil repair. Find out what they are below.

Do not change the address or place of residence without prior communication to the court.

Do not leave the city without written communication to the court.

Appear every 30 days in a personal and mandatory manner at the biometric center, which will be carried out through the Virtual Control application for processed persons.

In addition, the defendant is required to pay the actress the sum of S/1,000.

What was the response of ‘Yuca’?

They do not accept it. the comedian ‘Yucca’ reveals that he will appeal against the first ruling in favor of Clara Seminara, considering that she is innocent. In conversation with the “Magaly TV” cameras, Enrique Espejo released him.

“(How has this judicial decision been made?) In the most natural way, in the sense that justice, at this moment, has given its verdict in the first instance. Be careful with the patch, in the first instance. So nobody here has won anything. We are in a situation like at the beginning to say something. So, this God, knows the almighty God of my father, Lord Jesus, that I am innocent.”

help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence,contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for freewhich has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support”.

Likewise, theline 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays). The population can also present the complaint through thechat 100.

