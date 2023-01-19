Decision meets action filed by Tabata Amaral; judge claims to avoid offending the principles of public administration

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) suspended this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) a R$ 20 million public notice opened by the city of São Paulo. The public notice had the objective of contracting a company providing communication services for a period of 1 year.

The decision for the public notice to be “immediately” suspended responds to an action by the federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP). According to the piece, the city hall already has 2 advertising contracts, worth R$ 320 million, and therefore one more contract would be considered unnecessary. Here’s the full of the measure (2 MB).

The measure was signed by judge Maricy Maraldi, who claims to have the objective of “Safeguard the public and collective interest” and avoid offending the principles of public administration and possible damage to public financial resources.

In the action, Tabata stated that the moment is “national economic crisis” it’s from “widespread social vulnerability” on the streets of the city of São Paulo, which, according to her, shows that such resources should be used in actions that “best” serve the collective interest.