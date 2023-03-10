Justice of Rio accepted appeal from Banco Safra claiming that retailer can only pay debts when approving recovery plan

Around 1,300 workers and small and medium-sized suppliers at Americanas will not be able to receive R$ 192.4 million in debt payments.

Judge Leila Santos Lopes, from the TJRJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), suspended the retailer’s proposal, in judicial recovery since January, to prepay commitments to these creditors.

The magistrate accepted the appeal of Banco Safra. The institution alleges that Americanas can only pay debts after the approval of a judicial recovery plan, which is expected to be completed only at the end of March.

Last week, Bradesco had also asked for the payment to be suspended, but the request was denied by the courts.

In the decision, the judge wrote that only the General Meeting of Creditors of Americanas can decide the order of payment of debts.

“To date, there is no judicial recovery plan. In this direction, it proclaims the recovery law […] It is incumbent upon the General Meeting of Creditors to decide on the approval, rejection or modification of the judicial reorganization plan presented by the debtor”he stated.

For Leila Santos Lopes, the payment of only a portion of the creditors could cause irreparable damage to the Americanas Group’s judicial recovery process itself. Thus, she suspended the payment until the decision on the merits of the appeal.

“Furthermore, there is also a risk of irreparable damage or damage that is difficult to repair, as early and full payment of classes 1 [trabalhadores] and 4 [pequenas e médias empresas], in fact, constitutes an irreversible measure. For all of the above, I grant the request for suspensive effect to the appealed decision, until judgment on the merits of this appeal”added the magistrate.

Americanas appealed the decision. The company considered “totally misplaced and even distorted” the arguments brought by Banco Safra. The group claims that the financial institution did not indicate how much loss it would have taken. According to the retailer, the advance payment to labor creditors and small suppliers would keep an entire production chain in operation.

Historic

In judicial recovery for more than a month, Americanas faces a crisis since the revelation of “accounting inconsistencies” of BRL 20 billion. Later, the group itself admitted that debts could reach R$ 43 billion.

On Tuesday (7.mar), Americanas proposed a contribution of R$ 10 billion to creditors by the reference shareholders, the trio Marcel Telles, Beto Sicupira and Jorge Paulo Lemann. The parties, however, did not reach an agreement.

The contribution includes a financing of R$ 2 billion. Partners of 3G Capital, the trio had control of the group until 2021. Although they disposed of part of the shares, the billionaires remained the largest individual shareholders in the company.