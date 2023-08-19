Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2023 – 7:40 pm

The judge rapporteur of the 6th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul, Niwton Carpes da Silva, suspended on Thursday night, 17, a court decision that prevented the announcement of the winner of the auction of the Faculty of Medicine of the Lutheran University do Brasil (Ulbra), in Rio Grande do Sul, Upi Umesa. The decision should have been released on July 31, but was suspended by the Justice.

Through the decision, the judge states that he does not see, “at least in summary cognition, any illegality in the auction of Upi Umesa by one of the creditors, in this case the Calendula Fund, since there is no legal rule that prohibits the creditor from paying the auction through the use of its own credits”.

The Calêndula fund is linked to Banco Master and was the only interested party registered in the asset auction, which has an estimated value of around R$ 700 million.

The request to suspend the auction was filed in court by businessman Fernando Pinto Costa, owner of the National Union of Private Higher Education Institutions (Uniesp). He questioned the process on the grounds that the asset could not be auctioned, because the medical courses are not

segregated from the other graduations at Ulbra.

Considering the memorials of the concrete case, present the legal assumptions, I grant the requested suspensive effect, determining the regular continuation of the fact in origin, mainly with regard to the measures related to Public Notice No. 10040146297, which authorized the sale of Upi Umesa, suspending it whether, including, the remittance of the official letters as determined in the punished decision, under penalty of expanding the procedural turmoil, concluded the judge.