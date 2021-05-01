The Justice suspended for six months the application of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that declared essential public services and freeze prices of cellular telephony, fixed telephony, Internet and pay TV, since these regulations imposed conditions that restricted the provision of these services under competitive conditions.

The Federal Administrative Litigation Chamber argued that the DNU issued by President Alberto Fernández last August changed the legal and economic equation of companies that provide telecommunications services, since being a sector that was in competition, their income was affected and the provision of said services was compromised , especially since there are other alternative tools to guarantee them in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Chamber issued the precautionary measure, requested by Telecom (a company whose 40% is CVH, a company of the shareholders of the Clarín Group), suspending the telecommunications DNU for that company, together with the resolutions of the National Communications Agency (ENaCom), which applied said DNU.

It is that DNU 690 and the three ENaCom resolutions imposed “obligations on service providers” that “substantially affect the economic-financial equation taken into consideration when the benefits are authorized and concessions are granted, “said the Federal Chamber.

In the same sense, the Justice stated that it also did not meet the standard of “reasonableness and legitimacy” the requirement to provide a Compulsory Basic Benefit (PBU) to underprivileged sectors of the population, with prices below those established for telephone, Internet and pay TV services.

Claro company sources indicated that they will “require equal treatment” to Telecom. “We are going to ask for it at all levels, including the judicial process,” they added from Claro, before the consultation of Clarion.

On the other hand, from the ENaCom they questioned the ruling of the Federal Chamber and said that they are going to appeal it to the Supreme Court of Justice.

When he issued this DNU, last August, Alberto Fernández justified his decision that “there were 6,000 boys” from porteño popular neighborhoods, who were exposed to being infected with coronavirus.

“What most decided me was a talk we had with the head of government of the city of Buenos Aires, where he explained to me that there were 6,000 boys who had to go back to study at schools, because the Internet connectivity was bad for them “the President said at the time. And he added: “That seemed to me a bad reading of what should be done, which is to bring connectivity to these kids. Do not take them out of those kids and expose them to the risk of contagion in schools.”

The ruling of Chamber II of the Federal Chamber stated that if the objective of the Government was to guarantee access to the most disadvantaged sectors of the population, I could count on other tools such as the prohibition of service cuts or the Universal Service Funds, which are provided by the telecommunications service providers themselves, with 1% of their income.

In fact, at the time of issuing the DNU of telecommunications, ENaCom had $ 10,000 million available in that Universal Service Fund, in a Banco Nación account, to give Internet to students in popular neighborhoods and to all those who could not pay for services or were in areas with connectivity problems.

The Federal Administrative Litigation Chamber reversed a first instance judgment which endorsed the price freeze established by the Government until the end of 2020, after which the ENaCom set limited price increases for one sector of the population, while it was reduced for another sector, with the obligation to provide the PBU.

For the Federal Chamber -by two votes in majority and one in dissent-, these measures of the Government “allow us to notice the affectation of circumstances that prima facie place under serious and well-founded questioning the standard of reasonableness and legitimacy of Decree 690/2020 and of the ENaCom Resolutions adopted accordingly “.

This was “due to the direct impact that they generate on the property rights of the plaintiff, resulting from the provision of information technology and communications services, under the system of free competition, regulated, authorized and granted by the National State itself “, maintained the majority opinion.

Its about first ruling of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber with national jurisdiction. And it is in line with two other rulings of the federal Justice of the province of Córdoba, in which the DNU of telecommunications was also suspended, in cases initiated by the provider TV Cable Color and the Argentine Association of Cable Television (ATVC) .

