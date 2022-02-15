Cartabia reform, the rules to untie the knot of revolving doors between politics and the judiciary

It’s not like it was in the days of Antonio di Pietrowhen the magistrates in politics were in fashion, but in any case, even if fewer in number than in the past, those who have hung the toga and have not resisted the temptation of the Palaces are different even today, bringing to the fore the knot of the so-called revolving doors. One question that first Bonafede and now Minister Marta Cartabia have taken it head on.

The reform recently licensed in the CDM and already hinged in the Chamber, in fact, deals with the vexata quaestio. If the sub-amendments do not upset the rationale, then, ping-pong from the judiciary to politics and vice versa will no longer be allowed. To begin with, according to the draft, magistrates who have held elective positions of any kind (parliamentary, MEP, governor, mayor, municipal or regional councilor) but also government posts, once their mandate is over, they will no longer be able to return to judicial functions. . Three years of stop before returning to carry out judicial functions, then, for ordinary, administrative, accounting and military magistrates who have held top positions in ministries, regions or municipalities (from heads of cabinets to department heads, so to speak).

And for magistrates who want to run? On this too, the draft issued by the Cdm speaks clearly: nothing to do “if they serve, or have provided it in the three years preceding the date of acceptance of the candidacy, at offices or judicial offices with competence falling, in whole or in part, in the region in which the constituency is included. They – it continues – are also not eligible for the office of mayor or municipal councilor if they serve, or have served in the three years preceding the date of acceptance of the candidacy, at offices or judicial offices with competence falling, in all or in part, in the territory of the province in which the municipality is included, or in neighboring provinces “.

Not only that, but if the reform received the green light in Parliament, it would also pass the ban on exercising the functions of judge or prosecutor while holding elected and governmental positions, even in a different territory.

Cartabia reform, with the rules already in force no Maresca case

None of these rules, of course, are retroactive. But if they had already been in place for some time, the current political cross-section would be very different. To begin with there would have been no Catello Maresca case: candidate for mayor of Naples for the center-right, in fact, today the magistrate is both municipal councilor and judge of the Court of Appeal, in Campobasso. A story that split the Superior Council of the Judiciary and on which already last December, during the feast of Atreju, the same Minister Cartabia had intervened, anticipating that her proposal to the majority would go precisely in the direction of preventing similar cases in the future.

From Matone to De Magistris and Emiliano, the impediments with the new rules

Remaining in the field of the last administrative, but moving from Naples to Romeshould also be mentioned Simonetta Matone: he put himself on leave after the descent into the field for the center-right in ticket with Enrico Michetti and then announced his resignation. However, if this reform had already been in force, a territorial impediment would have taken place for her, given that the last professional position occupied was that of Deputy Attorney General of the Court of Appeal of Rome. Same fate that, among other things, would have happened to Michele Emiliano. The current governor of Puglia (in the second term) was mayor of Bari twice, from 2004 to 2014. It is a pity that until 2003 he was also, again in the Apulian capital, deputy prosecutor of the district anti-mafia directorate. This is why, it is evident, his candidacy for mayor would have found the doors barred with rules such as those now under discussion.

Passing from the Tavoliere to the European Parliament, another illustrious case concerns Luigi De Magistris because at the time of his election in Brussels from the ranks of Italy of values ​​he was a candidate in the South Italy college: it was 2009 and, albeit on leave, he had carried out his job as a magistrate in Catanzaro. Also for him, therefore, a territorial obstacle would have arisen. No impediment instead for the next two terms as mayor of Naples and also for the recent candidacy to lead the Calabria Region, since the former magistrate in October 2009 had resigned. So much so that he has an easy game now to express his applause for the reform: “We are going overall in the right direction – he said after the go-ahead from the CDM to theAdnkronos -. After all, for many years we have witnessed a series of even striking cases of ‘revolving doors’, so much so that the magistrates who for different reasons have chosen politics and then resigned, can be counted on the fingers of one hand, perhaps they don’t even reach five, as far as I know it’s me and Di Pietro and I don’t know if there are others “.

And how would these rules have weighed on the current Parliament? There are two magistrates in this legislature, excluding the senators Piero Grassowho opted for early retirement when he ran for the Democratic Party, e Giacomo Caliendoelected in 2008 with Forza Italia (although he was shortly appointed Undersecretary of Justice in the Berlusconi government), then again in 2013 and finally in 2018, but resigned as a magistrate at the beginning of 2010.

Among the robed in the parliamentary halls therefore remains Cosimo Ferri, elected in the Chamber with the Democratic Party in 2018 and then moved to Italia viva. But already active in politics since 2013, when he was appointed undersecretary in the Governments Letta, Renzi and Gentiloni. With the Cartabia rules, he could have taken his political course because he has been on leave since May 3 nine years ago. Finally, she remains the deputy Giusi Bartolozzi, elected with Forza Italia and now in the Mixed group. Since she was elected in the Sicily 1 constituency and since 2013 she has been at the Rome Court of Appeal, the reform would not have hindered her entry into politics. But above all because she too has been on standby since her arrival in Parliament.

Read also:

CSM reform, magistrates in politics. Parties: “Norma ad personam for Garofoli”

Justice, the Cdm ok to the reform: the stop at the “revolving doors” is underway

Justice: Pera, ‘Cartabia reform does not solve anything, constitutional reforms are needed’