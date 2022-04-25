The Public Prosecution Service starts a criminal investigation against four suspects of sexual offenses surrounding talent show The Voice Of Holland † The cases came to light after a broadcast of the Youtube program Angry † A third complaint has now been filed against Ali B., one of those four suspects. This is about assault. Ali B’s lawyer Bart Swier confirms this. The rapper is already under investigation because of two previous rape reports.

The Public Prosecution Service has just given an update on the research around talent show The Voice† Five people have reported possible criminal offenses against a total of four people around The Voice. It has been decided to initiate further criminal investigations in response to these five reports. The four persons associated with The Voice who have been reported to are now suspects.

The Public Prosecution Service does not name names, but it is known that reports and declarations have been received against ex-coaches Ali B and Marco Borsato, band leader Jeroen Rietbergen and director Martijn N. Whether they really should be taken to court must therefore become apparent from the criminal investigation.

The Public Prosecution Service Noord-Holland has launched an investigation against one of the four suspects in response to a sexual offense of which shortly before the broadcast of Boos declaration has been made. This case is separate from The Voice Of Holland† The investigation into two new reports against this person will also be led by OM Noord-Holland. Ali B’s lawyer Swier now knows that his client’s cases have been transferred to North Holland. The cases against the other three suspects are being investigated by the Central Netherlands Public Prosecution Service.

Ali b

Ali B, together with Marco Borsato, band leader Jeroen Rietbergen and director Martijn N., forms the group of people who were involved in The Voice and who have been discredited after the broadcast of Angry, the end of January. In it, presenter Tim Hofman revealed that numerous cases of sexually transgressive behavior took place at the famous talent show that was immediately stopped.

Ali B was further in trouble last weekend because singer Ellen ten Damme said she had also experienced a ‘case of transgressive behaviour’ with him. However, she has not yet filed a report. But there is now another, new report of assault against the rapper. It is unknown who made that declaration.

Ali B. strongly denies everything so far. The rapper will be questioned for the first time next month.

Marco Borsato



Relieved

Lawyer Sébas Diekstra, who represents four former candidates, says in a reaction that his clients are ‘relieved’ that a decision has now been made about the continuation of the case. “A thorough criminal investigation into client reports is the only right decision and does justice to what happened to them.”

Diekstra says his clients hope more victims will report to the police. In recent months we have had direct and indirect contact with several women who have become victims of serious sexual offenses surrounding the television program, but who do not or do not yet want to take the step to the police. If these and other victims now see that a careful criminal investigation is being conducted into the various facts, it may give them the confidence to report what happened to them themselves."