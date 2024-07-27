Home page politics

Many justice officials are opposing Donald Trump and supporting his rival Kamala Harris in a letter. There are also Republicans among them.

Washington DC – After President Joe Biden officially resigned from the campaign before the US election, many breathed a sigh of relief. And not only the Democrats insisted on a new candidate. Many of the former employees in the Ministry of Justice welcomed the new candidate Kamala Harris.

Current and former Justice Department employees are counting on former prosecutor Harris to uphold the independence and standards of the Justice Department – ​​unlike the convicted criminal Donald TrumpIn a letter, more than 40 former Justice Department officials have pledged their support for Harris, including both Democratic and Republican officials.

Justice officials against Trump and for Harris in US election: Republicans among them

Among them are Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Deputy Attorneys General Sally Yates, David Ogden and Jamie Gorelick, and John McKay, as NBCNews reported. The letter states: “The fabric of the nation, the rule of law, and the future of democracy are at stake in this election.” The lawyers continue: “The stakes could not be higher. Former President Trump poses a grave threat to our country, our global alliances, and the future of democracy.”

The President of the United States also has great influence over the judicial branch. Apart from the fact that the Department of Justice is under his control, he can appoint federal judges and Supreme Court should a constitutional judge retire or die.

One of the lawyers’ criticisms is that Trump regularly ignored the “rules of the law” during his time in office. Harris is the best choice to beat Donald Trump and lead the nation, the letter said. “She led the nation’s largest justice department. She forged strong relationships with law enforcement to keep people safe, stood up for the American consumer, and fought against those who exploit the American people.”

Trump put pressure on Justice Department to challenge US election against Biden

After Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, he tried to get his Justice Department to not recognize the election. Three Trump officials from the Justice Department testified that they had been pressured by the former president to brand the election as “fraud”. Trump had also tried to fire the department’s top lawyer at the time because he opposed Trump and considered the election to be legitimate, as APNews reported.

It is therefore not surprising that many judicial officials – including those from the Republican camp – are now speaking out in favor of Harris. Since Trump’s inauguration, there has been particular attention on the judicial branch, not least because of the controversial Supreme Court ruling that gives the president complete immunity for official acts. (sure)