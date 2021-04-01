The Ministry of Justice has set five conditions for the completion of the marriage contract “remotely”, which are the presence of the spouses, the guardian and the witnesses in one council, and that the communication mechanism be through the “Skype” program, as the marriage officer sends a link to the spouses’ email or phone numbers, and they must communicate with them in voice and image, You must also enter the ministry’s website, and provide the marriage contract application service. Finally, enter the data of the concerned parties before completing the marriage contract, to ensure that all conditions are met.

According to the guide for the electronic marriage system, issued by the Ministry, an appointment can be booked with the Ma’zoun three days before (at least) from the date of the contract, after confirming the accuracy of the information entered, and the phone number is used to confirm the appointment and communicate with the client, and send a short text message to him confirming this. . In the event that the authorized agent is not ready, for some reason, the system sends a text message to the customer, stating that the appointment has been canceled, and requesting a new appointment.

The guide indicated that after booking the appointment, and ensuring that the conditions for the marriage contracts are met, it is possible to continue filling in the data of the marriage contract application and uploading the required attachments.

When the judge approves the request, a text message will be sent to the client, and payment can be made through the electronic payment gateway, and the method of receiving the certificate is determined.

The Ministry of Justice provided the service of marriage contracts “remotely” with the aim of preserving public health and safety of dealers and workers in the federal courts in the country, in order to limit the attendance of dealers to the courts, and to facilitate the completion of personal legal and judicial transactions for citizens and residents in light of the current conditions.

The “remote” marriage system is characterized by the absence of the need for all parties to attend court, which ensures avoidance of direct contact, and reduces the chances of transmission of infection from the infected to the healthy.

Finally, the Ministry won the award for the best work mechanism “remotely” for its “remote marriage” system within the “Emirates Innovates” award, as the project constituted a qualitative leap in providing “remote” marriage service, by providing an intelligent electronic system available on The Ministry’s website and mobile phone applications allow residents of the UAE to complete the required procedures online, without the need for personal attendance.

The contract can be signed using visual communication software and certified online signature, which provides great flexibility for the parties involved to attend, regardless of their location, while respecting the privacy of the data and information available to the spouses.

The Ministry affirmed that the remote marriage system was part of its efforts to enhance business continuity in light of the Corona pandemic, especially the services provided by the federal Sharia courts related to the marriage service.

The system provides an electronic link service with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which enables the customer to directly share the medical examination report on the marriage system.





