The former Catalan president, Quim Torra, in a file image.

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia has sentenced the former president of the Generalitat Quim Torra to 15 months of disqualification from holding public office and a fine of 24,000 euros for a crime of disobedience by not removing a banner in favor of prisoners of process of the facade of the Palau de la Generalitat in September 2019 during an electoral period.

The magistrate considers in the sentence that it is proven that the accused did not comply with the judicial resolution that asked him to remove the banner. “The facts of the accused cannot be understood as protected by the legitimate exercise of the alleged fundamental rights or parliamentary inviolability,” argues the judge.

This is the second conviction former president for disobedience. The same TSJC already imposed in December 2019 a penalty of a year and a half of disqualification and a penalty of 30,000 euros for not removing the ties from the facade of the Palau de la Generalitat during the general elections of 2019, thus ignoring the request of the Board Central Election.

A couple of weeks ago, the court considered this first conviction settled, as the time of the imposed penalty had elapsed and after having paid the fine.

