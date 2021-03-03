First page of Figaro, owned by the Dassault group and the benchmark daily for “its” political family. Then, in the evening, interview with 20 Hours of TF1, channel of his friend Martin Bouygues. No doubt, Nicolas Sarkozy launched his media counter-attack on Wednesday to repeat how much his conviction is “Deep, shocking injustice”.

Let us first recall a fact: in matters of criminal conviction, each litigant has the right to contest a judgment, to assess it as unjust, and to use all possible remedies to quash the decision. But, when your name is Nicolas Sarkozy, the counter-offensive goes beyond the sole legal framework. The former President of the Republic was sentenced Monday at first instance to three years in prison, including a convertible farm, for corruption and influence peddling. For the legal aspect, he appealed. The real battle for public opinion, he is aware, is being played out in the media.

In the columns of Figaro, the former head of state claims his innocence, asserting that “(His) indignation and (his) determination are increased tenfold” : “I cannot accept being condemned for what I did not do. “ As for his defense, Nicolas Sarkozy has been making the same arguments since the start of the trial: lack of evidence, judicial harassment and biased magistrates. A final attack taken up by the entire Sarkozy clan and the LR party, helping to create an echo chamber against the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), in charge of the investigation. Ironic, from a camp that is quick to cry out for lax justice. “I have the impression that the PNF was created only for me”, complained the former president during the adversarial debates. “Honest and impartial magistrates are in the majority, I am convinced”, he specifies all the same to Figaro, before engaging in a formal attack against the PNF deputy prosecutor: “Who would want to deal with a magistrate like him? ” Let us recall once again that if the magistrates of the PNF led the accusation, the verdict belonged to three independent judges, who have nothing to do with the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office.

Up to the European Court of Human Rights …

On this point, Nicolas Sarkozy believes he has been condemned without merit. “I say that in order to convict, in the rule of law, you need proof. And there is no evidence in the file ”, he asserts. This is to forget that the intentionality of corruption is sufficient, in law, to characterize corruption. As such, the judges considered that a “Bundle of concordant indices”, based on the wiretaps between the former president and his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, was enough to demonstrate a “Corruption pact” aimed at influencing the decisions of magistrate Gilbert Azibert.

The future of Nicolas Sarkozy will be played out in the courts. He intends to exhaust all the remedies to which he is entitled. “Perhaps this fight will have to end before the European Court of Human Rights (last resort possible once the appeal and the cassation appeal are exhausted – Editor’s note), he warns. It would be painful for me to have my country condemned, but I am ready because that would be the price of democracy. ” As for politics, “I said that I would not be a candidate for the presidential election, I maintain it”, he replies. And to specify that he will be an active commentator in 2022: “The stakes are too high to be silent. “ We weren’t worried about that.