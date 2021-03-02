It would be the big winner of the Sarkozy trial. In a way, this is true. The conviction of the former President of the Republic to three years in prison including a convertible farm, on March 1, did indeed strengthen the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) in the conclusions of its investigation. The institution, under fire from critics, was playing its reputation and perhaps its future in the medium term.

Despite this “success”, the magistrates of the PNF have paradoxically never been so contested. The judgment of Nicolas Sarkozy provoked a new offensive, mainly coming from the gun holders of the accused. “The Republicans” have trouble digesting the fall of their idol. And hate the PNF. Already in the summer of 2020, 18 LR deputies had tabled a bill to remove it, to no avail. “All light should be shed on the methods and independence of the PNF”, warns Christian Jacob, boss of LR, who has not recovered from the “Severity” of the conviction of Sarkozy. “How not to be stunned by the heaviness of the sentence, when the PNF has not brought any evidence, abounds Olivier Marleix, one of the vice-presidents of LR, in Release. Already in 2017, the PNF’s choices decided the presidential election… Sad day for democracy. “

The specter of François Fillon often returns. The case left deep traces. Until maintaining a conspiracy theory within LR, according to which the ballot would have been played on the revelation of the fictitious employment of Penelope Fillon. Senator Valérie Boyer, spokesperson for François Fillon in 2017, ensures that “Without the PNF Emmanuel Macron would not be President of the Republic”. This interference of the judges in the electoral game does not however worry that on the right, Jean-Luc Mélenchon himself having cracked a tweet at the very least ambiguous. “Sarkozy condemned, Macron rid of a serious rival”, posted the FI deputy. A funny reading of the court decision.

The right-wing opposition sees it as a political tool for the executive

But what exactly do we blame the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office for? The sentence pronounced against Nicolas Sarkozy? The PNF had certainly required four years in prison, two of which were firm, and the sentence adopted goes in his direction. “But it should perhaps be remembered that it was the court that rendered its decision. It is a mistake to confuse the seat and the floor “, recalls, annoyed, Sarah Massoud, national secretary of the Syndicat de la magistrature. Judge Christine Mée and her two assistants, who delivered the verdict on Monday, do not in fact depend on the PNF. The Sarkozy clan vilifies the prosecution for criticizing a judge’s decision, deliberately maintaining legal confusion. “The attacks and intimidations which followed the verdict, the theories of the political conspiracy against the judiciary are worrying, resumes Sarah Massoud. It is instilling in public opinion the idea that there would be decisions on the right or on the left. “

“We don’t play politics. The PNF is aware of economic and financial offenses. We apply the Penal Code ”, on this subject the public prosecutor Jean-François Bohnert hammered on Tuesday on RTL. This suspicion is in fact as old as the creation of the PNF itself. Or in December 2013. Minister Jérôme Cahuzac has just lied ” eye to eye “ to the French, triggering a political scandal, François Hollande established this new institution responsible for combating serious white-collar crime. The right-wing opposition sees it as a political tool for the executive, fueled by the fact that the financial public prosecutor is appointed by the President of the Republic, a link that the magistrate’s union calls to cut. The large publicized files and the controversies around the muscular methods of the PNF – including unjustified wiretapping of lawyers – did the rest.

Among the declared enemies of the Public Prosecutor’s Office: Eric Dupond-Moretti, whose telephone bills were peeled and who, once Keeper of the Seals, triggered an investigation by the General Inspectorate of Justice against the PNF. A minister with absent subscribers in the face of the current attacks on the judiciary. Emmanuel Macron is hardly more talkative. “The most worrying is the silence of the guarantors of the rule of law”, sighs Sarah Massoud, who recalls that the Minister of the Interior, contrary to the court decision, saw fit to bring his “Friendly support” to Nicolas Sarkozy.