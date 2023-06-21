Remains of the plaque in homage to Largo Caballero in a store in Vicálvaro, Madrid. PSOE (PSOE)

The Madrid Superior Court of Justice (TSJM) has ruled against a 2020 plenary agreement of the Madrid City Council in which PP, Vox and Ciudadanos voted in favor of withdrawing the names of two avenues in the capital and a plaque in honor of two socialists and ministers of the Second Republic: Francisco Largo Caballero and Indalecio Prieto. Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida, in his first legislature, decided to remove from the capital’s street map some symbols that were placed in the eighties and nineties, not during the War, and that some were even inaugurated by popular mayors, such as José María Alvarez del Manzano. The Largo Caballero plaque placed in Chamberí was dismantled with a hammer and thrown away in a warehouse). The Vox councilors, who Almeida needed to agree on key government agreements, were happy. The most paradoxical thing is that they made use of the 2007 Historical Memory Law (by José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero) for their purposes, while shouting: “Do you want to avoid it? Repeal the Law of Historical Memory”.

Justice this Wednesday has once again agreed with the socialist group that challenged the decision of the Plenary and on which the contentious-administrative court number 1 of Madrid had already positioned itself in its favor. The Madrid City Council, the Asociación Vindicativa de la Memoria Histórica Raíces and the Municipal Vox Group filed appeals against the initial sentence of that court, issued in October 2022. It was the High Court that settled the matter: the law of 2007 obliges the public administrations to withdraw from the street names those names that exalt the Francoist uprising of 1936, the War and the subsequent repression of the dictatorship. But it does not seem that the names of the streets and the plaque of Largo Caballero were found under these precepts. The judges impose on the appellants the procedural costs of this second instance, a maximum of 3,000 euros.

The agreement to name those streets and the plaque was not adopted “at all” during the War or during the dictatorship, but in the eighties, “once the democratic regime had already been fully restored”, according to the ruling of the TSJM to which EL PAÍS has had access. Indalecio Prieto street was agreed unanimously by the plenary session of the Madrid consistory in 1995, when the mayor was José María Álvarez del Manzano, from the PP, the judges recalled. “Circumstances that are not compatible with the fact that the purpose of those who adopted the corresponding agreements was, in no way, to exalt these people,” they conclude.

The court considers that both the names and the plaque do not imply an “exaltation, exaltation or exaltation of those specific events that occurred during the Civil War”, but “a commemorative mention to those who held certain relevant positions such as those of the Presidency of the Government , General Secretariat of the General Union of Workers and Presidency of the PSOE in the case of Mr. Francisco Largo Caballeo and Socialist deputy and president of the aforementioned Political Party in the case of Mr. Indalecio Prieto”, they state in the text.

The mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, justified at the time the withdrawal of recognition from Largo Caballero, assuring that the “Spanish Lenin” should not be “the object of any tribute” while accusing him of being “one of the responsible for the repression and massacres that took place in republican Madrid in the first months of the Civil War”. The plenary agreement also urged the removal of the statues erected in Nuevos Ministerios in memory of the two socialist leaders, although this measure was paralyzed for being state property.

A woman places flowers in the place where the plaque placed in honor of Francisco Largo Caballero was located. Photo: Maria Jose Cardenete (EFE) | Video: EPV

In a video it was observed how some workers lowered the Largo Caballero plaque from Chamberí square with a hammer. Vox members celebrated it on Twitter. It did not matter that the recognition information explained its historical context: “In order to remember the place where the Madrid socialist politician Francisco Largo Caballero (1869 –1946) was born, the Madrid City Council placed a plaque in March 1981 in the property that replaces the home of origin of the historic leader defending the working classes”. There he was cited as “president of the Executive Commission of the PSOE between 1932 and 1935, Minister of Labor between 1931 and 1933, general secretary of the General Union of Workers between 1918 and 1937, and president of this same union in 1934, before reach the presidency of the Government of Spain at the beginning of the Civil War, after which he died in exile in Paris. Information that the judges have recognized this Wednesday.

From the PSOE press they say that the plate is in pieces in the Villa Warehouse (Vicálvaro), as can be seen in the main image of the news item. “It is a set of marble and bronze. The marble that had the inscription is destroyed. The bronze was fine”, they point out.

Operators remove the plaque dedicated to Largo Caballero in the house where he lived, in Chamberí, in October 2020. MORE MADRID (Europa Press)

The leader of the PSOE in the city council, Reyes Maroto, has announced that they feel “very satisfied” with the judicial decision that has proved them right, with which, she considers, “the honor and name” of Largo Caballero and Indalecio Prieto. Also, she has issued a warning to the municipal government: “We are going to demand the reconstruction of the plaque of Largo Caballero destroyed by hammering and also its relocation from the place from which he should never have left, the Plaza de Chamberí.”

Along the same lines, the leader of Más Madrid, the second political force in the Consistory, Rita Maestre, has pronounced: “Destroying the Largo Caballero plaque was, in addition to being terrible, illegal. The images of how the workers destroyed it with hammer blows were a shame for democracy and a huge setback for the democratic memory of Madrid, since it was part of the catalog of protected elements of the City Council. And she has regretted that the Government decided to appeal the ruling in October “with the money of the people of Madrid for their partisan purposes.” “Now, for the second time, justice has taken away his reason. So we will ask again that Largo Caballero’s plate be restored, which should never have been destroyed by the Almeida government.

