The President of the Republic had made it the totem pole of his ecological policy: his promise to suspend the Montagne d’Or project in Guyana has just been demolished by the courts. On Thursday, December 24, the regional administrative court ordered the state “to extend “ the mining concessions of what is potentially doomed to become the largest primary gold mining company ever offered in France.

In 2019, in the midst of the European election campaign, after a vast opposition campaign, the government assured that it would not do so. Seized by the Russo-Canadian Nordgold-Columbus Gold consortium, the project leader, the administrative judge now intends him to make another choice: he leaves the State six months to renew the concession, thus nullifying his commitment.

Deforestation of 1,513 hectares, one third of which is primary forest

“With this decision “, comments Anouchka Ponce, Guyane nature environment coordinator, interviewed on France Info, “for the next 25 years, you can have a Mega-mine Gold Mountain project at any time, in the middle of the Amazon rainforest. ” The state has promised to appeal, but the activist denounces its ambiguity. “He was not present on the day of the hearing ”, she notes. “He did not defend himself against Montagne d’Or, while it was the opportunity. “

Planning to develop a still untapped primary gold potential 125 kilometers south of Saint-Laurent du Maroni, the Montagne d’Or project has been strongly contested since its inception by part of the local population and environmental organizations, to the point of ‘have collected 400,000 signatures against him.

On its initial plans, it provides for a total deforestation of 1,513 hectares, of which a third of primary forests with high ecological value, underlines the WWF in a file devoted to the subject. More than 2000 plant and animal species have been inventoried on the site, “including 127 protected ”, continues the NGO. “According to the operator, the extraction of gold would require thousands of tons of explosives and cyanide and 195 million liters of fuel during the 12 years of the life of the project ”, she emphasizes.

One of his safest ecological bonds from the President of the Republic

In 2018, the continuation of the project had given rise, in Guyana, to a heated public debate. A few months later, Emmanuel Macron felt that he was, “as it stands, not compatible with France’s ecological ambitions“. Relying on the exceeding of the regulatory two-year instruction period, Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, had implicitly rejected the 25-year renewal of the company’s mining concessions, bringing it to a legal halt. On May 23, 2019, at the end of the first Ecological Defense Council, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe confirmed that the State would not give the green light to this industrial perspective, judging it “incompatible with environmental protection requirements“.

The President of the Republic has not ceased, since, to brandish this decision as one of his surest ecological guarantees. Until his intervention on the online media Brut, two weeks ago, during which he was annoyed that we could question his green thumb. “I have no lesson to take from anyone“, He blurted out, citing the Montagne d’Or on the list of major projects stopped.

How sincere is Emmanuel Macron, he who himself had given the green light to the launch of the Mountain of Gold when he was Minister of the Economy? As early as May 2019, his declaration of renunciation, made three days before the European elections, had been received with tweezers. Real concession or bluff? Opponents of the project could not get an idea.

The Golden Mountain is just the tip of the iceberg

“There is always in (Emmanuel Macron) a double discourse, especially in what he does not say», Noted Fabien Gay, Communist senator very involved in the battle against the mega mine. “Continuous smoking ”, said the collective Or de Question, which brings together local and national associations opposed to the project: “These declarations leave the possibility to the mining company, seeing the closed door, to return by the window by modifying its project.“. In fact, at no time had the State spoken the words of definitive abandonment of the project.

The Montagne d’Or, moreover, was already only the submerged part of a much larger iceberg: nearly thirty gold mining projects are underway in Guyana which, when placed end to end, suggest a surface of deforestation bordering on 360,000 hectares. The latest one received its green light last spring, discreetly, in the heart of the confinement.