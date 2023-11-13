Injunction suspends the intervention and the ethical-disciplinary process opened by PDT Nacional to the State directory

O TJ-CE (Court of Justice of the State of Ceará) decided on Friday (10.nov.2023) to suspend the ethical-disciplinary process opened by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) – which removed the senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) of the presidency of the party in Ceará – and the national intervention in the Ceará directory.

The decision by judge Cid Peixoto do Amaral Neto, of the 3rd Civil Court of Fortaleza, is a favorable response from the Ceará Court in the dispute between the congressman and his brother, the former minister and former presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, for the command of the party in the State. There is an appeal. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 123 kB).

The preliminary decision responded to a request from the PDT regional directory in Ceará, which considered that the measures such as “illegal” per “confront various legal provisions, as well as the principles of contradictory and broad defense”. The argument was accepted by the judge.

The Ceará directory also asked for the National PDT’s determination that indicates the need for prior authorization for all requests for consent, a form of party disaffiliation, to be suspended. The point, however, was denied by the judge. According to him, it would be necessary, first, to understand the arguments of the National Executive of the acronym on the subject.

CID-CIRO CRISIS

The measure that led to the deposition of Cid and the intervention in the Ceará directory was approved at a meeting of the PDT National Executive, held on October 27th of this year, in Rio de Janeiro.

The moment marked the escalation of the crisis between the brothers. The main cause of disagreement between politicians is alliances with the PT (Workers’ Party), from the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in the 2024 municipal elections.

Ciro Gomes defends that the party has a pure ticket in the dispute for the re-election of José Sarto to the city hall of Fortaleza. Cid, on the other hand, is in favor of a PT vice-mayor.

O Power360 contacted the interim president of the PDT, federal deputy André Figueiredobut did not get response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.