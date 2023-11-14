Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 21:19

Judge Cid Peixoto do Amaral Neto, from the 3rd Civil Court of Fortaleza, suspended, on Friday the 10th, the intervention of the PDT national command in the state directory of the party in Ceará. The preliminary decision returns command of the directory to senator Cid Gomes, in yet another episode of the internal dispute between the brothers Cid and Ciro Gomes.

In the decision, the magistrate suspends the intervention and the ethical-disciplinary process opened against Cid Gomes within the party. The intervention had been determined by the party executive after a heated meeting that featured arguments and exchanges of insults between the Ferreira Gomes brothers.

“I partially grant the request for urgent protection and order the immediate suspension of Ethical-Disciplinary Process No. 006/2023 (of the national PDT against Cid Gomes), as well as the intervention approved at the National Executive meeting, held on October 27, 2023 ”, says the judge in the decision.

Wanted by EstadãoCid Gomes and André Figueiredo did not comment until the publication of this text.

The party’s command in Ceará is strategic to build alliances with an eye on the 2024 municipal elections. Tempers flare, mainly, with the dispute for Fortaleza. An ally of Mayor José Sarto (PDT), Figueiredo defends his re-election, while others consider alternatives.

In June, Cid Gomes and André Figueiredo sealed a peace agreement, with the deputy requesting a leave of absence from his position and provisionally handing over the role to the senator until November. The agreement did not come to an end after new disagreements. One of them involved the president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, Evandro Leitão (PDT), who had been placing himself as an option for elections in the capital.

In August, under the command of Cid Gomes, the state directory delivered a letter of consent so that Leitão could leave the party without losing his mandate. The validity of the document was challenged by the PDT national executive.

The national president of the PDT, André Figueiredo, stated in an interview with the CN7 portal that he will open an expulsion process against Cid.

“We will denounce the dictatorial dictates of the Ceará Court to the CNJ, on Monday. He does the whims of a politician, who thinks he is powerful. And now, we are going to open expulsion proceedings against Senator Cid Gomes. We weren’t going to do that. Now, we go,” he said.