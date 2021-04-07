The Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) decided to return to the Kirchner family the management of Los Sauces SA, a real estate company, the hotel firm Hotesur SA and the condominium that manages the assets of the succession of former president Néstor Kirchner, by put an end to the judicial intervention that fell on these assets. Thus, after four years, the Kirchner family regained the management and exploitation of their companies and properties.

This set of assets is part of the money laundering investigation for which Vice President Cristina Kirchner and her children were sent to trial.

Last week, the lawyer Carlos Beraldi had claimed before the TOF 5 that they end urgently, within a period of no more than 60 days, the judicial interventions ordered since 2016 when they were investigated for money laundering operations.

At that time, with the progress of the interventions, Máximo Kirchner had lost the power of administration of the condominium that gathers the 26 properties that he received with his sister Florencia, product of the succession of Néstor Kirchner. In addition, they were displaced from the management of the real estate Los Sauces and the hotel firm Hotesur. The money that both sign generated these years, was derived to a judicial account.

The TOF 5 resolution

The Court, which is made up of judges Daniel Obligado, Adrián Grunberg and Adriana Pallioti, signed a resolution of 40 pages, to which Clarín agreed, in which they determined the cessation of the judicial intervention of Los Sauces SA, Hotesur and the Máximo and Florencia Kirchner condominium.

Although the Kirchner family recovered the administration of the group of properties and companies, they will not be able to sell any of their assets.

According to the defense attorney, during these years the deterioration of the properties was notorious, while in the case of the real estate they were unable to rent their main apartments.

For this reason, the Judicial Administrative Auditors Raquel J. Moyano, Jordan Kristoff and Daniel E. Altman were given ten business days to “deliver the respective administrations to the people who provide the technical assistance of the accused Máximo Kirchner and Florencia Kirchner designate for this purpose “.

Meanwhile, the shareholders of the firms “Hotesur SA, Los Sauces SA and the condominiums Máximo Kirchner and Florencia Kirchner were urged to designate the persons who will occupy the positions of the administration body of the aforementioned commercial companies, and comply with the the accounting obligations of rigor, as well as, serve to designate the person who will administer said condominium “, since the directories for four years are headless.

A wash frame

Both Los Sauces SA and Hotesur are the Kirchner firms investigated for money laundering operations. It was determined that were used to wash more than 120 million pesos between 2009 and 2013. The biggest drawback lies in the real estate, whose main assets could not be rented, and in the case of the condominium, accumulated tax debts for more than four million pesos.

The Court determined that Los Sauces was not intended to operate commercially, but to be a “screen to put into circulation of illicit origin and thus give it the appearance of legality.” The same criteria governed the operation of Hotesur, which continues to operate under judicial intervention.

According to justice, the hotel company managed since its purchase in 2008 by Lázaro Báez (sentenced to 12 years for money laundering) was used to launder 80 million pesos, simulating lease contracts such as room rental with companies of the Austral Group that never They were used. For his management, businessman K used Valle Miter SRL, which was financed with loans from Austral Construcciones, the main contractor of road works in Santa Cruz during the Kirchner government.

The real estate company had as main tenants Lázaro Báez and Cristóbal López (they represented 86% of the turnover). Laundering maneuvers were around 30 million pesos. The main assets of the firm are located in the Federal Capital, more specifically in Puerto Madero, and in Río Gallegos. Those properties could not be rented.

Cristóbal López was the one who rented in Puerto Madero, and Austral Construcciones had several of the contracts in Río Gallegos. The prosecutor pointed out that the expertise ordered in this case, “is in its final stage” and that “the intervening technicians (official and proposed by the parties) have already made the situation clear in light of the points requested by the parties,” he explained. Therefore, “it is understood that the objectives of the intervention in this case have been met.”

AFG