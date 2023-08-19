Retired robes against Nordio: “No to separate careers”

Francesco Greco, Piercamillo Davigo, Gherardo Colombo. And another 300. An army of retired robes protest against the Minister of Justice and the reform of the judiciary. As reported by Corriere della Sera, the magistrates sent a letter to the Minister of Justice, of which the Milanese newspaper reports large excerpts: “We are retired civil and criminal lawyers, judges and prosecutors, who feel the need to intervene against the announced reform of the separation of careers between judges and prosecutors”.

As Corriere della Sera explains, “the promoters (including judge Luigi Caiazzo and the prosecutor Gianluigi Fontana)” gather many adhesions including the civil lawyer added president of Cassation and former Consob commissioner, Renato Rordorf, two heads of the Department of prisons , Giovanni Tamburino and Dino Petralia; the magistrates who discovered the P2 lodge, Gherardo Colombo and Giuliano Turone. And again the Genoese prosecutor of the Morandi bridge, Francesco Cozzi, the Milanese anti-mafia prosecutor Alberto Nobili, or the presidents of the Milan and Naples Courts of Appeal, Vincenzo Salafia and Giuseppe De Carolis.

As the Corriere della Sera writes, the signatories argue that “the announced reform, in Parliament since 6 September, “would overturn the current constitutional architecture which provides not only for judges and prosecutors to belong to a single judicial order, independent of any other power, but also to a single CSM”. Then the main criticism, pungent: “Today the prosecutor, precisely because the body of justice, is also obliged to look for evidence favorable to the suspect and often asks for acquittal: the same would happen with a prosecutor formed in the logic of the prosecution and entirely separate from the culture of the judge? We are surprised that the proponents of separate careers do not see the dangers.

