The government signed a contract with AstraZeneca for $ 89,700,000 for the acquisition of vaccines against Covid-19. The arrival of the doses had constant delays, which ended up being investigated in federal justice. When the case began, the State had made an advance payment before a delivery of 13.36%. The prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan urged the Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti not to make modifications to the contract, and a few days ago he demanded to report how many vaccines arrived and how they were distributed.

During the first half of this year, AstraZeneca was to deliver 22,400,000 vaccines. The schedule that was delivered to the federal court indicated that an arrival of 2,832,000 doses was expected in March, 4,040,000 in April, the same amount for May. In June the delivery was to be 3,451,000 and the largest shipment of 8,518,000 vaccines was expected for July.

However, during the first quarter of the year, the vaccines did not arrive from an agreement signed at the end of 2020 and by which the State paid 53,817,419 dollars, of the 89,700,000 total, that is, 55.58% of the agreed lump sum.

The contract with the laboratory is one of advance payment. According to what the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero reported in his testimonial statement before Prosecutor Marijuan, our country received 2,148,600 doses. This delivery, added to a previous one of 843,600, totaled 2,992,200 doses delivered, just over 10% of those agreed. Since then, more vaccines have arrived, but always very far from the committed quantities.

The updated figures analyzed by the National Auditor General’s Office (AGN), which is also in charge of reviewing the contract with AstraZeneca, indicate that 5.9 million of the 22.4 million committed doses arrived in the country.

Although Cafiero said that “the period of beginning of compliance for the delivery of vaccines was agreed for the first semester of 2021, with which the registered deliveries are within the expected compliance period”, then he spoke about “the delay in deliveries of vaccines “, and that it” has been a constant situation for all producers (whether private laboratories or public production) and for all acquiring States “.

The Marijuan prosecutor’s office seeks to determine whether the State was the victim of a breach of contract, and if so if the laboratory knew in advance that it would not be able to meet the agreed deadlines. The other hypothesis that is worked on is if the Government knew that the deliveries would not be able to be fulfilled as agreed, and still signed and paid in advance.

In this context, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office now supervises the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines to our country and how they are being distributed. In the letter sent days ago to the Ministry of Health, Marijuan required that it be “reported how many doses of the vaccine known as AZD1222” were delivered to date by the Astrazeneca laboratory in compliance with the contract signed on November 6, 2020 “.

Two weeks ago, the prosecutor had intimidated Minister Vizzoti not to make changes to the contract with Astrazeneca “without prior notice to the courts.”

With the calendar reaching the end of the deadlines and without all the vaccines agreed in the country, the researchers feared that the Government would advance in signing an extension on delivery times. “Actually the State should apply a fine for non-compliances “, judicial sources explained to Clarion.

Justice seeks to avoid a “greater damage to the State” in case of granting an extension in favor of the laboratory. The investigation seeks to determine if the country could have been the victim of a negotiation with AstraZeneca that did not have the desired result. “This does not mean that later there may be other aspects that should be analyzed regarding the behavior of the officials”, explained sources linked to the investigation.

The cause

This file began with a complaint against Alberto Fernández, the former minister Ginés González García, his successor Vizzotti and two other officials from the Ministry of Health, of course abuse of authority, misappropriation of public funds and negotiations incompatible with the public function.

The case fell into the hands of Judge Julián Ercolini, who referred the investigation to Prosecutor Marijuan.

The prosecutor so far ordered the presentation of information and documents on the questioned contract by the Ministry of Health and also from the Argentine laboratory mAbxienceby the pharmaceutical entrepreneur Hugo Sigman.

Sigman’s role is under scrutiny, as it functioned as a link between the Government and AstraZeneca, which it would provide services under this contract. Consequently, Sigman’s historical link with Kirchnerism – and with the former Minister of Health Ginés González García – and the presence of the official are analyzed. Sonia Tarragona -who worked for Sigman- in the negotiations.

“Negotiations with the Pfizer laboratory -which were truncated- were delegated by former Minister González García to Sonia Tarragona, an official who had previously worked for Hugo Sigman, in turn linked to AstraZeneca. That is, a direct competitor, which could imply a violation of the law of Ethics in the public function “, says the judicial complaint signed by Josefina de Elizalde, in representation of the” nonpartisan citizen space ” Republican Joint Action.

