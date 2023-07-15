Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

07/15/2023 – 11:45 am

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), managed to overturn, in court, the interview of his ex-wife, Julyenne Lins Rocha, who accuses him of domestic and sexual violence, to the website Congresso em Foco. An injunction by Judge Jayder Ramos de Araújo, of the 10th Civil Court of Brasília, determined that the article, published on the 25th, be removed from the air.

The parliamentarian demands compensation of R$ 100,000 for moral damages from UOL, the portal provider, and from Julyenne. Before publication, he was approached, but preferred not to manifest. He claims that the ex-wife’s allegations have already been considered untrue by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Lira also tried to take down a report made by Agência Pública in which she made the accusations, but had the injunction denied by judge Luiz Carlos de Miranda, of the 14th Civil Court of Brasília.























