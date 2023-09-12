Decision of the 13th Civil Court of Brasília understands that the statute of the acronym does not allow a 2nd extension of the National Executive Commission

O TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories) declared this Monday (September 11, 2023) the nullity of the 2nd extension of the National Executive Commission of PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) and ordered the party to hold new elections within 30 days.

With the decision, the current president of the party, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, must leave office. The toucan had held the role since January of this year. It was announced in November 2022. The determination was made by judge Thaís Araújo Correia, from the 13th Civil Court of Brasília. Here’s the complete (PDF – 12 kB).

In the decision, the TJDFT also recognized as null and void the decisions of the National Executive Commission effective from June 1, 2022 to June 1 of this year.

Other governors who are part of the party’s committee, such as Raquel Lyrafrom Pernambuco, and Eduardo Riedel, from Mato Grosso do Sul, must also leave their positions. Both are vice-presidents of the National PSDB. The party’s next election was scheduled for November.

Wanted by Power360, the PSDB press office said that Eduardo Leite will continue as president of the party until the convention takes place. The party also stated that it is awaiting notification to appeal the decision.

UNDERSTAND THE DECISION

The court’s determination met the request presented by the mayor of São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Orlando Morando (PSDB). He argued that the choice of names to compose the party’s National Executive Committee was made “in disagreement with the rules established in the Association’s Statute”.

In the opinion of judge Thaís Araújo Correia, based on article 21 of the party statute, the extension of the mandate can only be done “once, for a maximum period of 1 year” and that the PSDB tried to attribute “an extensive interpretation” to the document excerpt “in order to authorize unlimited extensions”.

“In this context, it is observed that the unlimited duration of mandates is prohibited, prioritizing the republican principle of alternation of power. It is important to highlight that a different situation occurs when the same Commission is re-elected, observing the due electoral process, established in the Statute”he said.

A 1st extension of the National Executive Committee, elected on May 31, 2019, was made on February 12, 2021.

According to Morando, the president – ​​at the time, Bruno Araújo– should have left the presidency of the PSDB on May 31st of this year, as unanimously decided in a meeting held on February 7th of last year. The date would mark the party’s national convention.

However, Araújo left the party in January 2023 and, with his early departure, Eduardo Leite took over as the new president with a provisional committee. On February 3, the party changed the convention calendar and changed the meeting to November 18th to 30th.

Below is the article cited by the judge in her decision:

“Art. 21. The term of office of the Directories and other party bodies will last 2 (two) years, with re-election permitted under the terms of art. 30, of this Statute

“Single paragraph. By decision of the National Directorate, the mandate of the Municipal, Zonal, State and National Directories and their respective Executive Committees and their respective Executive Committees may be extended, up to a maximum of 1 (one) year, with the mandates of the other bodies elected with them being automatically extended.”

In response, the party stated that “more than half of the members of the committee had a vacancy, making it necessary to designate a new provisional committee, to preserve and maintain the party’s activities”. He also stated that the mayor of São Bernardo “he benefited from the extension of his mandate, which is why he cannot claim the nullity of the act he validated”.