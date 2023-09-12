Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 21:09

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, will have to step down from the presidency of the PSDB, which he has held since February, by court decision. Judge Thaís Araújo Correia, from the 13th Civil Court of Brasília, also ordered the annulment of all decisions made by him since July 6, 2022, when he extended his own mandate in a manner considered irregular. When contacted, the acronym stated that it will wait for notification to appeal the decision.

As a result, the current Executive Committee, which had been formed in February this year, will be dissolved. The other two Tucano governors, Raquel Lyra, from Pernambuco, and Eduardo Riedel, from Mato Grosso do Sul, held positions as vice presidents in the collegiate and will also have to leave their posts. Leite will have 30 days to call a convention to elect a new Executive.

Author of the action, the mayor of São Bernardo do Campo, Orlando Morando, claimed that Eduardo Leite should have left his post on May 31, the date established for the end of his term in the minutes of the Executive Committee meeting that elected him.

When defending itself in the action, the PSDB command argued that the decision to extend the current executive body was unanimous and that Orlando Morando himself agreed to the vote and benefited from the extension of his mandate. The court, however, rejected the argument. According to the Electoral Court, Eduardo Leite would remain president of the PSDB until November, if it weren’t for this Monday’s decision, the 11th.