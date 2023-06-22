118,634 beneficiaries will be covered who won lawsuits against the institute and did not receive the amounts

The CJF (Federal Justice Council) released R$ 1.9 billion to pay retirees, pensioners or beneficiaries of INSS (National Social Security Institute) aid who won lawsuits against the institute and there is no longer any possibility of appeal. 118,634 beneficiaries who won in more than 92,000 cases will be covered.

The amount will also be used to settle RPVs (Small Value Requests), which are late amounts of up to 60 minimum wages. In this case, 194,011 people will benefit from 156,097 processes. The total amount is R$ 2.2 billion.

The money will be deposited in the beneficiary’s account after the release of the TRF (Federal Regional Court). The amount must be placed in Caixa Econômica or Banco do Brasil accounts.

The query to find out if there are amounts to receive from actions against INSS can be done on the TRF website in your region. Access: