The Federal Court released the monthly batch of arrears from the INSS (National Social Security Institute). In all, the TRFs (Federal Regional Courts) received R$ 1.6 billion for payments from beneficiaries with overdue lawsuits of up to R$ 72,720, issued by Justice in November.

The amount released by the CJF (Conselho de Justiça Federal) on December 20 will be used to indemnify 82,480 processes, with 107,012 beneficiaries of retirement, sick pay, pension and other benefits.

To be entitled to payment, the action must have been closed, without the possibility of INSS appeals, after the transit of the judgment. The payment order must also have already been issued by the court.

RPVs (Small Claims) of up to 60 minimum wages will be paid.

Payments will be made into accounts of the Caixa Econômica Federal and Bank of Brazil according to the calendar of each TRF responsible for the action.

RPVs in each Federal Justice Region

TRF of the 1st Region (DF, MG, GO, TO, MT, BA, PI, MA, PA, AM, AC, RR, RO and AP)

Overall: BRL 784,279,141.52

Social Security/Assistance: BRL 670,409,127.12 (34,327 processes, with 40,303 beneficiaries)

TRF of the 2nd Region (RJ and ES)

Overall: BRL 141,009,835.72

Social Security/Assistance: BRL 107,363,501.09 (5,237 processes, with 7,038 beneficiaries)

TRF of the 3rd Region (SP and MS)

Overall: BRL 310,207,611.76

Social Security/Assistance: BRL 236,880,482.45 (8,301 processes, with 10,146 beneficiaries)

TRF of the 4th Region (RS, PR and SC)

Overall: BRL 427,110,814.98

Social Security/Assistance: BRL 363,091,885.77 (19,910 processes, with 25,840 beneficiaries)

TRF of the 5th Region (PE, CE, AL, SE, RN and PB)

Overall: BRL 312,652,385.87

Social Security/Assistance: BRL 258,307,558.34 (14,705 processes, with 23,685 beneficiaries)