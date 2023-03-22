The Federal Justice Council (CJF) released R$ 1.37 billion for retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who won a lawsuit against the body to settle debts with the government.

The amount released will be used to settle INSS debts in court. There are 84,533 beneficiaries, who won 66,480 cases of up to 60 minimum wages against the institute.

In total, R$ 1.68 billion were released to settle Small Value Claims (RPV), with 144,984 beneficiaries in 117,914 processes. The total amount includes payments to INSS beneficiaries and civil servants.

However, the payment date is up to the schedule of each Federal Regional Court (TRF), the body responsible for depositing the released financial resources.

To access information on when he will receive the amount and whether the action was cleared by the judge, citizens should consult the TRF website for their region.

Check the amount destined for each region:

TRF of the 1st Region (DF, MG, GO, TO, MT, BA, PI, MA, PA, AM, AC, RR, RO and AP)

Overall: BRL 621,407,747.68;

Social Security/Assistance: BRL 509,554,472.36 (25,520 processes, with 29,460 beneficiaries).

TRF of the 2nd Region (RJ and ES)

Overall: BRL 142,435,630.15;

Social Security/Assistance: R$ 117,856,687.53 (5,521 processes, with 7,386 beneficiaries).

TRF of the 3rd Region (SP and MS)

Overall: BRL 306,256,082.82;

Social Security/Assistance: BRL 224,198,720.43 (7,758 processes, with 9,528 beneficiaries).

TRF of the 4th Region (RS, PR and SC)

Overall: BRL 399,531,034.27;

Social Security/Assistance: BRL 345,284,107.65 (18,372 processes, with 23,746 beneficiaries).

TRF of the 5th Region (PE, CE, AL, SE, RN and PB)

Overall: BRL 213,223,546.67;

Social Security/Assistance: R$ 173,153,950.92 (9,309 processes, with 14,413 beneficiaries).