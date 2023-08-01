Unbeatable in the polls ―the latest, published this Monday, gives him a 37-point advantage over Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primaries―, Donald Trump does not accuse legal setbacks, although his defense expenses have cost him more than 40 million dollars (about 36.3 million euros) so far this year, around 56 since he left the presidency. Without much result in practice: he has not been able to avoid charges in Manhattan and Florida, for the Stormy Daniels case and the confidential papers that he took to his Mar-a-Lago mansion, respectively, nor sentences to million-dollar penalties (for fraud prosecutor of the Trump Organization, 1.6 million, and five million for sexual abuse and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll).

The bill of his lawyers can get even fatter in the coming days if two other accusations are confirmed, in Washington for the events that led to the Capitol in January 2021 ―an accusation that the magnate believes could occur “at any time”, has Said today on his social network―, and in Georgia, for attempted punching. The delaying maneuvers that constitute the main strategy of his defense have not given results in the last case either, since the judge who presides over the Georgia grand jury that is investigating him has rejected this Monday the former president’s attempt to challenge the prosecutor handling the case. , Fani Willis, to block any accusation derived from the investigation. His defense also tried to challenge the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, who was investigating him for irregularities in her business, without success.

The Georgia investigation, into the Republican’s attempts to annul the 2020 results in that state, in which Joe Biden won by a narrow margin of votes, will conclude in the coming weeks, when charges are expected. Trump’s defense has also failed to get the judge to overturn the special grand jury report with recommendations on the prosecution. The document remains sealed pending the conclusions, something that the prosecutor challenged by Trump’s lawyers will ask the grand jury before September 1, while most of her team works remotely for security reasons and the police have already started putting up fences around the court.

Willis is a Democrat, an argument for the usual victimization of the tycoon, who accuses all prosecutors of political witch-hunts. This Monday he has reiterated this complaint in messages on his social network, Truth Social: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” (in all caps) or “I take it for granted that an indictment from deranged Jack Smith and his very partisan gang of thugs about my PEACEFUL AND PATRIOTIC speech will surface at any moment,” he has said of the impending indictment in Washington. .

In the case of Georgia, the main evidence is the recording of the call that Trump made on January 2, 2021 to the Secretary of State, also a Republican Brad Raffensperger, to ask him to find enough votes to turn the electoral result around. “I just want to find 11,780 votes”, one more than those garnered by Biden in that state, Trump is heard asking in the audio. The still acting president – ​​Biden took office on January 20 – berated Raffensperger, tried to fawn over him, pleaded with him to act and threatened vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to act. He rejected Trump’s request, explaining that it was based on disproved conspiracy theories. Raffensperger made it clear to the mogul that Biden’s victory in Georgia by a margin of 11,779 votes had been fair. “The data that you handle is incorrect,” the senior official replied to Trump.

In the investigation of Georgia, one of the pivotal states that are decisive in the national electoral result, there are more characters involved, led by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer. The former mayor of New York last week threw another stone in the path of the Republican candidate for re-election by confessing that he lied in his efforts to get his boss the votes he wanted. Giuliani, investigated in the case, admitted having made false statements about two officials who accuse him of defaming them by stating at the time that the 2020 elections were marked by fraud in that state.

Georgia has become another thorn in Trump’s side, despite his strides toward the White House, judging by his broad support among the Republican voter base, according to the latest poll, the usually reliable projection from the University of Siena for The New York Times. Even charged, no law prevents him from standing in the elections or even being re-elected president. But his wishes are no longer commands: in the midterm elections held in November, the tycoon wanted to take revenge in Georgia for the bad drink of 2020, but Republican Brian Kemp, who also opposed his tricks, revalidated his position as governor.

Carlos de Oliveira, manager of Mar-a-Lago, upon arrival at the Miami courthouse on July 31. MARCO BELLO (REUTERS)

Arraignment of Mar-a-Lago manager

In one of the two criminal proceedings that is ahead, that of the Mar-a-Lago papers, which last Thursday added three new charges against Trump, the third defendant, Carlos de Oliveira, manager, appeared this Monday in Miami. of the complex. The former president allegedly gave him orders to delete the content of the server that temporarily stores the images of the mansion’s video surveillance cameras to obstruct the FBI investigation. De Oliveira, whose legal expenses Trump is in charge of — also those of his assistant Walt Nauta, the other defendant in the case — attended the arraignment in Mar-a-Lago and was summoned for August 10 in Fort Pierce, 200 kilometers north of Miami, where Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon is presiding over the case. De Oliveira was released on $100,000 bail.

The employee, who was promoted to manager of the Mar-a-Lago resort last year, allegedly asked a fourth unidentified worker to delete images claimed by investigators after Trump received a subpoena from the Justice Department. He is charged with obstruction of justice, “altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing” recordings and evidence, doing so “corruptly” and for making false statements. Trump and Nauta pleaded “not guilty” to the initial 37 charges, and are supposed to plead not guilty to the three added last Thursday. Among them, the retention of 31 classified documents with national defense information stands out. The trial is scheduled to begin on May 20.

