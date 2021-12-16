The Contentious Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has rejected this Thursday nine requests in appeals to suspend the obligation to present the covid certificate alleging different reasons. In nine different proceedings, the judges have rejected the requests of individuals, associations and the DIR Club to annul the covid passport in a precautionary or very precautionary manner, that is, urgently and without giving time for the other parties involved -Generalitat and Public Prosecutor’s Office – take a position on it.

In the requests for very precautionary measures (7 of the 9 that they have addressed this Thursday), the judges have ruled out an urgent decision and have given a few days of margin to receive the arguments of all the parties and then weigh whether they grant the complainants the caution.

In the other two – the appeal of the DIR Club and that of the Liberum association – the TSJC had already rejected the very precautionary route and now also denies the precautionary procedure, condemning the complainants to pay the costs of the procedure, with 2,000 euros each.

These resources intend to annul the Government decree that extended the use of the Covid certificate to restaurants, gyms, sports centers and homes for the elderly.