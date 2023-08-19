Judge says audios of former deputy show that he disrespected Ukrainian women

The Justice of São Paulo rejected a request for compensation made by the former state deputy Arthur of Val (SP), known as Mamãe Falai, against Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP). The action deals with a statement by the congressman, who stated that the former deputy “was impeached for harassing women in Ukraine”.

In March 2022, audios of the deputy, in which he said that women in the country “they are easy because they are poor”, were leaked. In the decision, judge Marcela Filus Coelho said that, in the recordings, “It is clear that he did indeed disrespect women.”

The judge also rejected the request for retraction and exclusion of Boulos’ publications, considering that there was no accusation of sexual harassment.

“The required [Guilherme Boulos] did not accuse the author of sexual harassment, as he tries to make believe in the initial. On the other hand, the respondent only alluded to the term harassment, in the sense of impertinent insistence, a fact that occurred. The plaintiff, when reporting that he “stuck” in the “easy and poor” “mines”, reveals that he was there to harass and belittle anyone facing a war”, he says in an excerpt from the decision. Here’s the full (37 KB).

Do Val was impeached by the Alesp (São Paulo Legislative Assembly) unanimously in May 2022 for breach of parliamentary decorum due to leaked audios.