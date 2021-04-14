The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Murcia, in a car notified this Wednesday, inadmises the complaint for bribery filed by the political party Contrapoder, represented by the lawyer José Luis Mazón, against Fernando López Miras. The resolution highlights the importance of the order of admission to the processing of a complaint or complaint and concludes that it should not fall on anyone “the initiation and monitoring of a criminal process on unfounded budgets” since the right to effective judicial protection enshrined in the Constitution, he continues, “not only encompasses the aspect of access to jurisdiction, but also the protection of all citizens against unjustified accusations».

The judge considers that it is a «merely formal imputation, in which the denouncer is limited to affirming the existence of the crime without support of any indication or evidence that reasonably supports its reality and the reasons for knowledge by the complainant of the criminal acts that he attributes. The resolution is not final and against it there is an appeal for reform and appeal.

The Contrapoder political formation, represented by the lawyer José Luis Mazón, filed a complaint in the court of duty on March 18 in which it accused López Miras and the orange parliamentarians Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez of the alleged crimes of bribery and corruption between individuals, considering that there was a «purchase of wills» of the former towards the others, whom it refers to as «the turncoats, corrupted or sold», and that «the price has been a council in the regional government for head”.

This complaint is similar to the complaint that the PSOE presented on Tuesday against the president of the Region and the three deputies of Citizens who derailed the motion of censure in the Region: Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez, in addition to the Transparency counselor . Participation and Public Administration, Antonio Sánchez Lorente. According to the socialists, in this political operation that frustrated the change of government in the Region after 26 years, the crimes of active bribery, improper passive bribery and administrative prevarication.

Specifically, the legal services of the national PSOE observe an alleged bribery, both by the president and the four leaders of Ciudadanos, on the understanding that, when they were appointed as advisers after the pact reached with the PP on March 12, received a reward for changing their position on the motion of no confidence that they had initially signed and endorsed. They also observe possible prevarication on the part of the head of the regional Executive. He is accused of having used the power granted by his position to appoint and remove directors for his own benefit, with the aim of “getting his vote”, which would enter “the undoubted field of arbitrariness.”