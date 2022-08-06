Judge says that talking about the ex-minister is not a crime; Ribeiro had associated homosexuality with a “misfit” family context

Judge Francisco Codevila, of the 15th Criminal Court of Brasília, rejected on Friday (05.Aug.2022) a complaint against former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro for the crime of homophobia. read the intact of the decision (311 KB).

Ribeiro had stated in an interview with Estadãoin September 2020, that the teenager chooses “walk the path of homosexuality (sic)” for living in a family context “misfit”.

In his decision, Codevila said that the former minister’s speech does not constitute a crime. “In this case, it is not verified that the accused, through his words, has, by his free and conscious will, carried out any of the actions described in the type, nor is it inferred that he intended to consider any social group as inferior. , harmful or harmful to society”.

The judge also stated that there was no discriminatory intention in Ribeiro’s speech.

“The accused did not act with the intention of offending any group in relation to his sexual orientation; he only expressed his opinion without exaggeration or disparagement to any social group, which, at first, seems in line with the democratic regime established by the Federal Constitution”.

“The fact that there is disagreement about the interviewee’s personal opinion on a certain subject and on which each citizen can have their own opinion – without ‘practicing, inducing or inciting – does not necessarily result in the commission of any criminal offense”.

Context

In the interview, Ribeiro said that “Biology says that gender is not normal”. He was asked about the need for sex education in schools.

“It’s important to talk about preventing pregnancy, but not encouraging gender discussions. When the boy is 17, 18 years old, he will be able to choose. And it’s not normal. Biology says that gender is not normal. The option you have as an adult to be a homosexual, I respect it, I don’t agree.”said the former minister.

“I think that the teenager who often chooses to walk the path of homosexuality has a very close family background, just do a search. They are misfit families, some. Lack of attention from the father, lack of attention from the mother. I see a boy of 12, 13 years old choosing to be gay, he’s never been with a real woman, with a real man and walking around. These are questions of values ​​and principles [sic]”, said.

Ribeiro was denounced by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) because he was still a minister, and had a special jurisdiction. According to the agency, Ribeiro’s statements induce prejudice against homosexuals, “cplacing them in the field of abnormality”.