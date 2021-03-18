Justice ordered the restitution of Malena Barcelona Vazquez in front of the ANSeS of Munro. This is who had been serving as head of the local UDAI until mid-January, and who had been replaced by Ezequiel Gesto, in what was internally denounced as an irregular shift, to the point that it originated a week-long strike.

The text of the judicial resolution ordered “as a precautionary measure to the defendant, refrain from applying RESOL-2021-18-ANSES and proceed to the preventive reinstatement of Ms. Barcelona Vázquez in her position and place of work with the corresponding remuneration until a final judgment is issued within the framework of this process ”.

Gesture had the endorsement of the Front of All at the municipal level, since it was promoted by the former candidate for mayor of Vicente López for Kirchnerism, Lorenzo Beccaría. As a result of the judicial decision, he must leave his place and Barcelona Vázquez will be replaced. Other sectors of the Peronist party of the northern suburbs supported that women regain office.

Barcelona Vázquez spoke with the Zona Norte Diario Online media outlet and declared: “The right thing was ordered, what they chose to ignore and luckily Justice listened. For now it is a precautionary measure, not a sentence. They have to reinstate my position until it exists, and justice will be done. The conjunctural problems are going to be resolved in the corresponding area, through the courts and not with pressures and outrages. It is a triumph for the UDAI Munro workers who fought this battle with me ”.

The head of Munro’s ANSeS is the daughter of Silvia Vázquez, a former official of Enrique “Japanese” García, who was Vicente López’s mayor until Jorge Macri prevailed in the 2011 elections and began his stage as communal chief.