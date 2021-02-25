Judge Eduardo Rossignoli rejected the eviction of the Camioneros union militants, Hugo and Pablo Moyano, who partially block the entrance to Ader Park, in protest against the union membership of 60 workers from a Mercado Libre distributor.

In a Resolution known this Thursday, the judge held that the conflict is being channeled in the labor court and that, therefore, it is not appropriate to make room for the “launch” requested by the prosecutor Alejandro Musso. Judge Rossignoli stressed that “progress would have been made on the necessary management to provide a solution to the problem discussed here, giving intervention to the Ministry of Labor of the Nation and the Province.”

However, for now, it is only negotiated at the provincial labor headquarters, where on Wednesday there was a meeting to discuss the framing of employees who now they are in the Loading and Unloading guild, but the Moyano want them to migrate to the Truckers. And he went to an intermission room until next Tuesday.

From the Chazki company they want the issue to be assumed by the Ministry of Labor of the Nation, where they asked for a hearing, but until now they have not had any kind of response. And the prosecutor Musso appealed the decision of judge Rossignoli, since the Camioneros militants “are illegitimately occupying the property”, within the property, “hindering the entrance to it,” said the prosecutor in his request for the Cessation of the Unlawful State , which you accessed Clarion.

A similar situation was experienced in the middle of last year between Camioneros and Mercado Libre, in five of their distribution centers, including Parque Ader, in Villa Adelina. And they had to move to another place, “with greater security and less exposure,” said Bernardo Fernández, owner of eight industrial parks such as Villa Adelina.

The situation continues to be very conflictive in the Chazki company, since for a week they have been blocked by Truckers and cannot work. His country manager, Juan Pablo Valenzuela, told Clarion that “since last Thursday we have all operations stopped here. We had planned to open branches in the provinces, because Chazki is a Peruvian company, which closed a fairly large investment round and its main market is Argentina. But it is very difficult to convince to invest here, when you don’t have legal security “.

It is that the militants of the Truckers union have been camping for a week at the door of the Ader Park, “asking the papers of each employee who enters the park, controlling everything,” said the prosecutor Musso to Clarion. And he added that there are 30 companies affected by this blockade, since those militants “say anything to the people who want to enter, they are very aggressive.”

“I was there and the girls from the companies that entered, the boys were out of control and verbally assaulted them. For this reason, many decided not to go to work, because there are between 70 and 80 people yelling and harassing anyone who wants to enter, ”said prosecutor Musso. And he added: “In addition, suppliers go through the door and do not enter. Beyond the conflict between Chazki and the Truckers, they affect all the workers of the companies that are there. This is not the way to protest ”.

This situation not only complicates the work for the employees of the Mercado Libre Flex distributor, Chazki, but also for those of the other companies that have their facilities within the Ader Park. There are 30 companies there, with 350 employees, who carry out their activities in the property that occupies four blocks, together with other clients of the industrial park that use the garages and storage rooms of the place. In fact, only 60 employees work at Chazki, which is in conflict with Truckers.

Bernardo Fernández, owner of Parque Ader, is the businessman whose tears fell when he told what happened. This Thursday he told Clarion what It is the first day with greater tranquility at the gate of the property. “They freed us half the entrance corridor, but they are still installed out there, with gazebos, chemical toilets, controlling who enters, as if they were the owners of the place. The sidewalks are taken and people do not want to go through a tunnel of misfit people, who tell them everything, right where the bus stops are ”.

Fernández also questioned the court decision. “The judge rejected the launch, arguing that it is a purely labor issue, which is a mistake, because it did not take into account that there are 30 other companies prevented from working, which have nothing to do with the conflict,” said the park owner industrial, which has been under siege by the Moyano militants for a week.

Prosecutor Musso appealed the judicial measure on Thursday and, according to the file he accessed Clarion, asked the judge to “order the cessation of the unlawful state regarding the occupation that has been carried out illegitimately by members of the Truckers Guild“.