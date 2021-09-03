The Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León (TSJCyL) has declined Iberdrola’s claim against the Duero Hydrographic Confederation (CHD), from whom it requested compensation of 265,000 euros for limiting the flows of the Ambasaguas and Vegacervera reservoirs, in León , between 2016 and 2018. The hydroelectric plant demanded this economic compensation for the decrease in energy production derived from these restrictions in the hydroelectric uses located in the riverbed of the Torío and Porma rivers, decisions that were made for “ecological” reasons, according to collected the sentence, which is firm. The resolution comes weeks after the CHD, which depends on the Ministry for Ecological Transition, has opened a file with the company for the emptying of the Ricobayo Zamorano reservoir this summer in order to optimize the obtaining of energy in this jump. The minister of the branch, Teresa Ribera, has also censured the decisions of the company because of the environmental and economic damage caused in this region of Zamora.

Iberdrola contested in 2019 the decision of the CHD not to pay it that amount and required that the Administration be ordered to pay 74,229.45 euros for the imposition of these minimum flows in 2016, another 78,310.68 in 2017 and 112,670.58 euros for 2018. The TSJCyL has supported its decision on the “subordination of hydroelectric uses to the public interest in general and the maintenance of a sufficient flow for fish farming in particular” and has stressed that the establishment of these minimum ecological flows does not imply reviewing the Dam exploitation concessions, since such compliance “is implicit in those titles.”

The company also demanded compensation, also rejected, for the loss of profits supposedly derived from the electricity that was not produced due to this compliance with the ecological flows included in the regulations. The lawsuit stated that this consideration should be paid “until the expiration of the concession title on the basis of the calculation formula established in the expert reports provided.” Iberdrola, contacted by this newspaper, has declined to comment on the adverse court ruling.

The management of the Vegacervera and Ambasaguas reservoirs and the creation of “ecological flows”, the writing continues, comes “not from the mere will of the Administration but from the Law”, specifically from the Water laws and the National Hydrological Plan. For this reason, the Administration “does not have to respond” for the “lack or decrease of the flow granted”, whether due to an error or any other reason. In the case of the use of Vegacervera, the Contentious-Administrative magistrates of the regional court, based in Valladolid, detail, the concessionaires are subject to “how many obligations” are included in the regulations, while in Ambasaguas, the administrator must comply in the exploitation of the provisions of the river fishing law for the conservation of the species that inhabit these waters. Thus, they consider that the State is not forced to compensate the complainant.

The concession title held by Iberdrola, the ruling indicates, does not entail an “absolute use” of the affected rivers, as they must be subject to limitations such as the minimum flow or general restrictions on exploitation. Therefore, they do not understand that the decision of the CHD is related to an adaptation of the concession to the hydrological plan of the basin, but that it was simply intended to protect the flows required by the regulations included in the concession title.