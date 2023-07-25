Protests in Israel against the reform voted yesterday by Parliament that will prevent the Court from blocking “unreasonable” decisions

Israel, crowd of people in the square against the ok to the justice reform

The night between July 24th and 25th, Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Tel Aviv to protest against the Knesset’s approval of the “reasonableness clause”, one of the key points of the controversial judicial reform of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The demonstrators clashed with the police, who tried to disperse the demonstrators by using water cannons.

Israel, doctors also strike

Strike by Israeli doctors against judicial reform. The 24-hour protest kicked off this morning after a night of chaos with protests and clashes between police and demonstrators in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The white coats work today “in Shabbat mode”, i.e. guaranteeing only emergencies as on the day of the Jewish rest, in a gesture that underlines the serious fracture in Israeli society caused by the disputed judicial reform desired by the government of Benyamin Netanyahu.

After yesterday the Knesset approved a first measure of the reform, aimed at limiting the powers of the Supreme Court to rule on government decisions, last night a crowd of protesters blocked for hours Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem. In both cities, the Times of Israel reports, the police intervened in the early hours of the morning with water cannons and mounted units to clear the crowds and there were at least 33 arrests.

Meanwhile, the Israeli lawyers’ association has joined a series of NGOs in presenting an appeal to the Supreme Court against the new law. The provision, it is underlined, alters the balance of powers, making the executive “not subject to the judicial control and allowing him to govern without limitations”. The position of Danny Yatom, former head of the Mossad intelligence services, according to which the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had unsuccessfully attempted a mediation, should have resigned after the approval of the law should also be recorded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

