Justice Reform, unanimously approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers and on the proposal of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, the bill with amendments to the Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Judicial System. From the stop to abuse of office to wiretapping, here are the main changes in the text of the bill.

REPEAL OF THE CRIME OF ABUSE OF OFFICE AND AMENDMENT TO THE CRIME OF INFLUENCE TRAFFICKING

The case of abuse of office is repealed (article 323 of the penal code) and a broad reformulation of the crime of trafficking in illicit influence is introduced (article 346-bis), which with respect to the previous provision provides, inter alia , That:

– the mediator’s relationship with the public official must be exploited (not just boasted) and must be existing (not just alleged);

– relationships must be exploited “intentionally”;

– the utility given or promised to the mediator must be economic;

– the money or other benefit must be given/promised to remunerate the public entity or to make the mediator carry out an illicit mediation (of which a normative definition is given);

– the disciplinary treatment of the statutory minimum rises from 1 year to 1 year and 6 months.

Extenuating circumstances are also applicable for the trafficking of illicit influence due to the particular tenuity or for those who have effectively worked to prevent the criminal activity from being led to further consequences, to ensure evidence of the crimes and to identify the others responsible or for the seizure of the sums or other utilities transferred.

The cause of non-punishment for the so-called procedural collaboration extends to the trafficking of illicit influences.

CHANGES TO THE CODE OF CRIMINAL PROCEDURE

Interception of conversations or communications

The prohibition of publication of the content of the interceptions is extended, which is permitted only if the content is reproduced by the judge in the reasoning of a provision or is used during the hearing.

It establishes the prohibition of issuing copies of wiretaps whose publication is forbidden, when the request is presented by a person other than the parties and their defenders, unless such request is motivated by the need to use the results of the wiretaps in another proceeding specifically indicated.

It affirms the prohibition for the judicial police to include in the interception reports the “data relating to subjects other than the parties, unless they are relevant for the purposes of the investigations”.

The judge is prohibited from acquiring (in the so-called excerpt) the recordings and interception reports concerning subjects other than the parties, unless their relevance is demonstrated.

The prohibition is established for the public prosecutor to indicate in the request for a precautionary measure, with regard to the intercepted conversations, the personal data of subjects other than the parties, unless this is indispensable for the complete exposure. Correspondingly, the judge is forbidden to indicate such data in the precautionary measure order.

Preventive interrogation with respect to the possible application of the precautionary measure

The institute of the preventive interrogation is generalized with respect to the possible application of the precautionary measure and the principle of the preventive hearing is extended in all cases in which, during the preliminary investigations, it does not appear necessary that the precautionary measure be adopted “surprise” . Preventive interrogation is therefore excluded if the precautionary requirements of the danger of flight and evidentiary pollution exist. On the other hand, it is necessary if the danger of recurrence of the crime is hypothesized, unless the proceeding is for crimes of considerable gravity (offences committed with the use of weapons or other means of personal violence).

There is an obligation for the judge to evaluate, in the order applying the precautionary measure and under penalty of nullity of the same, what was declared by the suspect in the preventive interrogation. It also provides for the nullity of the order if the preventive interrogation has not been completed or if the latter is null. The guarantee interrogation (today foreseen after the application of the precautionary measure) will not be requested if the preventive one has been carried out. Once the precautionary measure has been applied, in the event of an appeal, the report of the preventive interrogation will be sent to the Court for re-examination.

Collegiality of the judge of the precautionary measure of custody in prison

The collective judge is expected to apply the measure of pre-trial detention in prison or a provisional security measure when she is in custody. To allow for the adequate strengthening of the workforce, it is envisaged that these rules will apply after two years from the entry into force of the law and the increase of the organic role of ordinary judiciary personnel by 250 units, to be allocated to the judicial functions of first grade, with authorization to announce a competition to be completed in 2025 in 2024.

Warranty information

Some innovations relating to the guarantee information have been inserted: it is specified verbatim that it must be transmitted to protect the suspect’s right of defence; it is specified that it must contain a “summary description of the fact”, not currently envisaged (only the indication of the law violated is required). The notification of the deed through the judicial police is limited to cases of urgency only. The publication of warranty information is expressly prohibited until the preliminary investigations have been completed.

Unappealability by the public prosecutor of acquittals:

The regulation of cases of appeal by the public prosecutor has been modified, which currently allows the contestation of acquittal sentences, establishing that the prosecution body cannot appeal acquittal sentences for the crimes subject to direct summons indicated in art. 550 of the Criminal Procedure Code (contraventions, crimes punished with imprisonment not exceeding a maximum of four years or with a fine, alone or combined with the prison sentence and other specifically indicated offences). The acquittal decisions for the most serious crimes and the conviction sentences for direct summons crimes remain appealable in cases where the current law allows the appeal of the conviction sentences by the public prosecutor (for example: failure to recognize circumstances special effect; redevelopment of the crime).

Court of Assizes

The authentic interpretation of a provision relating to the age limit for lay judges of the assize court is introduced. It is envisaged that the maximum limit of 65 years of age, already in force, must be considered with reference to the moment in which the popular judge is called to serve in the college.