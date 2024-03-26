Justice, Nordio: “Towards the presentation of the reform on the separation of careers by May at the latest”

“Since this is a constitutional revision, the process will be longer and will also intersect with that on the reform of the prime ministership”. The Minister of Justice stated this at question time Carlo Nordio answering a question about separation of magistrates' careers and adding that the reform will be presented “with reasonable probability and almost certainty by the end of April, May at the latest”.



Prison, Nordio on suicides: “Burden of sedimented pain, many activities to raise the measures”

“It is a burden of pain, which has accumulated over the years. It is not easy to find a quick remedy for a sedimented phenomenon, however we are carrying out multiple activities to ensure a greater increase in the levels of protection.” This was stated by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio in response to a question on suicides in prison. While on the right to affectivity of the detained people declares: “It is sanctioned by ethics, common sense and the ruling of the Council. However, we will agree that it is a question of implementing a principle, which I agree with, but in practice it is not easy to implement for various reasons, logistics and safety”.

“It will be necessary to take into account the behavior of the person detained in prison – he continues – special spaces must be created in penitentiary institutions, and the staff must also be trained. This ministry is perfectly aware of the issue and is determined to fully implement the ruling of the Consult”. The minister, however, noted that this is “new” and “it cannot be done overnight, but we will try to do it in the shortest time possible”.

Justice, Nordio: “Severino law? Reconsideration is not on the agenda but it is necessary”

We believe “a reconsideration is necessary, it is not on the agenda but it is part of our interest”. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio in response to a question on suspension of local administrators following non-definitive sentences.